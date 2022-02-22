Kerr Smith in Aston Villa milestone as former Dundee United starlet shines in front of Steven Gerrard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith tasted victory on his first start for Aston Villa’s under-23 side.

Smith, 17, joined the English Premier League outfit for an undisclosed fee last month after making 12 appearances for the Tangerines.

However, it is understood that, factoring in various add-ons, the total deal could ultimately net United around £2 million.

And Smith was pitched into action for Mark Delaney’s youth side in Monday evening’s PL2 clash against Norwich City, a fortnight on from making his debut from the bench in a 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

With senior boss Steven Gerrard in attendance at Villa Park, the hosts claimed a fine 2-0 victory.

This is how #AVFCU23s line-up for tonight's #PL2 clash against Norwich City…🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 21, 2022

Smith played the full match and helped the Villains to their first clean sheet at this level since October 1. Birmingham Live dished out an impressive 7.5 rating and lauded, ‘[Smith] looks like a top prospect’.

The encounter represents the first time Smith has completed 90 minutes since a 1-1 draw against Celtic on September 26.

‘All the potential in the world’

Discussing Smith’s switch south, ‘proud’ United boss Tam Courts stated last month: “It is really exciting on a number of different fronts.

“Kerr is a young player who has been at the club since he was nine. He has come all the way through the academy system and was a very early debutant.

“He also played in some really big and significant games for the club in a short space of time.

“He is a boy with all the potential in the world.

“It is great that Dundee United have been able to do business with an English Premier League club and it is a huge opportunity for Kerr.

“We are just really proud of the player and everything the club has done for him and what he has achieved in such a short space of time.”