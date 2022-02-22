Kerr Smith in Aston Villa milestone as former Dundee United starlet shines in front of Steven Gerrard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kerr Smith in Aston Villa milestone as former Dundee United starlet shines in front of Steven Gerrard

By Alan Temple
February 22 2022, 9.23am
Ambitious: Smith
Ambitious: Smith

Former Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith tasted victory on his first start for Aston Villa’s under-23 side.

Smith, 17, joined the English Premier League outfit for an undisclosed fee last month after making 12 appearances for the Tangerines.

However, it is understood that, factoring in various add-ons, the total deal could ultimately net United around £2 million.

And Smith was pitched into action for Mark Delaney’s youth side in Monday evening’s PL2 clash against Norwich City, a fortnight on from making his debut from the bench in a 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

With senior boss Steven Gerrard in attendance at Villa Park, the hosts claimed a fine 2-0 victory.

Smith played the full match and helped the Villains to their first clean sheet at this level since October 1. Birmingham Live dished out an impressive 7.5 rating and lauded, ‘[Smith] looks like a top prospect’.

The encounter represents the first time Smith has completed 90 minutes since a 1-1 draw against Celtic on September 26.

‘All the potential in the world’

Discussing Smith’s switch south, ‘proud’ United boss Tam Courts stated last month: “It is really exciting on a number of different fronts.

“Kerr is a young player who has been at the club since he was nine. He has come all the way through the academy system and was a very early debutant.

Praise: Courts

“He also played in some really big and significant games for the club in a short space of time.

“He is a boy with all the potential in the world.

“It is great that Dundee United have been able to do business with an English Premier League club and it is a huge opportunity for Kerr.

“We are just really proud of the player and everything the club has done for him and what he has achieved in such a short space of time.”

