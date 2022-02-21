Ross Graham: I’ve been dreaming of scoring for Dundee United since I was a boy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham capped off a dream start to his Dundee United career with his first goal for the club in Sunday’s draw with Rangers.

The former United season ticket holder headed the Tannadice side into the lead against Gers before Joe Aribo’s late leveller.

It has been so long since Graham has scored at any level that he can’t remember his last goal.

But this one was more than a bit special.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROSS GRAHAM!" Rangers go behind at Tannadice Park as Ross Graham gets the goal for Dundee United on his 21st birthday 🥳 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/3R5yeCXdT6 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

As he was mobbed by his delighted team-mates in front of a the jubilant crowd in the Eddie Thomson stand, Graham felt like he had arrived.

“I’ve not seen the goal back yet but I’ll have it on repeat for the rest of the week,” said Graham.

“It was my first professional goal. When was my last one? Never!

“I may have scored a goal when I was 10 or 11 but it’s been a long time coming.

“I had a season ticket in the George Fox upper tier and remember coming here with my dad and my brother.

“It was great to see the fans get off their seats when I scored.

“It’s a very special moment for me and one I’ve been dreaming of for most of my life.”

Ross Graham: Tam Courts has shown real faith in me

Fit-again Charlie Mulgrew returned to the United side but Graham retained his place after four consecutive clean sheets.

The defender, who turns 21 on Wednesday, has made an immense contribution since returning from his Dunfermline loan in January.

And he’s delighted with the faith that has been shown in him by manager Tam Courts.

“It was always going to be a tough choice for the gaffer,” said Graham.

“The backline has been playing well for the last few weeks when Charlie has been out.

“But Charlie is a big player and it’s good to have him back in alongside me.

“It’s good to see the gaffer can trust me. That’s a good feeling and I really enjoyed playing alongside Charlie for the first time.

“Charlie is really good to play with.

“He brings a calmness to the team. You need that in games against sides like Rangers.

“I learn off Charlie every day and try to take as much out of his game as I can to put it into mine.”