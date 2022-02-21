Ross Graham: I’ve been dreaming of scoring for Dundee United since I was a boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Graham: I’ve been dreaming of scoring for Dundee United since I was a boy

By Ewan Smith
February 21 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 21 2022, 10.52pm
Ross Graham has quickly become a fans' favourite at Dundee United
Ross Graham capped off a dream start to his Dundee United career with his first goal for the club in Sunday’s draw with Rangers.

The former United season ticket holder headed the Tannadice side into the lead against Gers before Joe Aribo’s late leveller.

It has been so long since Graham has scored at any level that he can’t remember his last goal.

But this one was more than a bit special.

As he was mobbed by his delighted team-mates in front of a the jubilant crowd in the Eddie Thomson stand, Graham felt like he had arrived.

“I’ve not seen the goal back yet but I’ll have it on repeat for the rest of the week,” said Graham.

“It was my first professional goal. When was my last one? Never!

Ross Graham put Dundee United ahead against Rangers

“I may have scored a goal when I was 10 or 11 but it’s been a long time coming.

“I had a season ticket in the George Fox upper tier and remember coming here with my dad and my brother.

“It was great to see the fans get off their seats when I scored.

“It’s a very special moment for me and one I’ve been dreaming of for most of my life.”

Ross Graham: Tam Courts has shown real faith in me

Fit-again Charlie Mulgrew returned to the United side but Graham retained his place after four consecutive clean sheets.

The defender, who turns 21 on Wednesday, has made an immense contribution since returning from his Dunfermline loan in January.

Ross Graham starred alongside Charlie Mulgrew in the Dundee United defence

And he’s delighted with the faith that has been shown in him by manager Tam Courts.

“It was always going to be a tough choice for the gaffer,” said Graham.

“The backline has been playing well for the last few weeks when Charlie has been out.

“But Charlie is a big player and it’s good to have him back in alongside me.

Ross Graham made his Dundee United debut at Celtic Park

“It’s good to see the gaffer can trust me. That’s a good feeling and I really enjoyed playing alongside Charlie for the first time.

“Charlie is really good to play with.

“He brings a calmness to the team. You need that in games against sides like Rangers.

“I learn off Charlie every day and try to take as much out of his game as I can to put it into mine.”

