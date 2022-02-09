Rory MacLeod becomes youngest ever Dundee United player as Tam Courts hails goal hero Tony Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory MacLeod becomes youngest ever Dundee United player as Tam Courts hails goal hero Tony Watt

By Ewan Smith
February 9 2022, 10.51pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.06am
Rory MacLeod became the youngest ever Dundee United player as he made his debut at the age of just 16 years and six days against Motherwell.

MacLeod came off the bench to replace goal hero Tony Watt in the last minute of United’s 2-0 win over Well.

The Tannadice club climbed to fourth in the Premiership table with the victory.

And it will be a night to remember for MacLeod, who has overtaken Chris Mochrie as United’s youngest appearance holder.

Kevin McDonald also played his first competitive football match for 19 months after recovering from a kidney transplant.

Rory MacLeod came on in the final minute for Dundee United to become a record breaker

And delighted Dundee United boss Tam Courts was beaming after a dream night for his club.

“It was one of those nights where if you actually believe in the magic of football,” said Courts. “It was written in the stars for Tony to score.

“He’s been tremendous since he came, both off the park and on the park. The only thing he was missing was obviously the goals.

“So with the story of Rory MacLeod becoming the youngest ever debutant, Kevin McDonald playing his first game in well over a year and Tony Watt getting his goal, it’s a really strong night for us.”

Rory MacLeod Dundee United debut came after ‘moment of magic’ from Dylan Levitt

United took the lead through a Dylan Levitt wonder goal in 29 minutes.

The on-loan Manchester United star curled a volley into the top corner.

And Watt made sure of the win with a second half effort as the hosts overtook Hibs and Motherwell to move into a European spot.

Dylan Levitt gave Dundee United the lead with a stunning effort

“Dylan’s goal was again a real moment of magic,” added Courts.

“As soon as the ball fell, you couldn’t have better hand-picked someone for it to fall to.

“He caught it so sweet and it was another big moment in front of the fans.

“That’s the trials and tribulations of being a football manager. It’s a long season.

“The league, over the last couple of months has become really tightly condensed.

Dylan Levitt was congratulated by Kevin McDonald after his strike

“We came back after the New Year and arrested a bit of a slump and resuscitated the team and got ourselves back functioning again.

“The next part of the challenge for the players tonight was to put a performance in and really excite the home fans.

“It’s a huge three points because the incentive was there for us to try and get ourselves into fourth with a hard fought win.”

Dundee United 2 Motherwell 0: United go 4th as Tony Watt sinks ex-club Well with first Tannadice strike

