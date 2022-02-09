Late-late Arbroath show delights boss Dick Campbell but admits Lichties ‘dropped standards’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late-late Arbroath show delights boss Dick Campbell but admits Lichties ‘dropped standards’

By Scott Lorimer
February 9 2022, 11.12pm Updated: February 9 2022, 11.16pm
Dick Campbell eggs on his side in the 2-2 game against Hamilton.
Dick Campbell eggs on his side in the 2-2 game against Hamilton.

Dick Campbell was on a rollercoaster of emotions in the dying moments of Arbroath’s 2-2 draw with Hamilton – which saw them go five points clear at the top of the table.

It looked like the Angus side were set to suffer only their second home defeat of the season until Brian Easton bundled over Jack Hamilton in the 93rd minute.

Up stepped Michael McKenna to fire his side’s second penalty of the game into the net for a hard-earned point.

Michael McKenna fires in the penalty in the dying moments of the game.
Michael McKenna fires in the penalty in the dying moments of the game.

With Kilmarnock suffering a shock derby defeat to Ayr United, it meant the Lichties moved another point ahead of them at the Championship summit.

‘Dropped our standards’

Campbell admits it was a poor performance from his side but was overjoyed at the result.

“With 92 minutes on the clock I’m thinking ‘for goodness’ sake’,” he said. “Then on 93 we’re five points clear. I am absolutely delighted.

“I don’t think we played well.

“That’s only the third time that I can put my hands up and say we dropped our standards a bit.

“Maybe that had something to do with Hamilton, they played the game really well tonight.

“John [Rankin] was in charge tonight and he will have been very proud of his team. They were better than us.

Moving on

Although happy with the result, Campbell had hoped for a better showing from his players, who looked a bit off the pace compared to their display against Kilmarnock in their last game.

But the side will now put the result behind them and regroup ahead of the visit of Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

“I’m disappointed in the performance but absolutely delighted with the attitude of my players,” he said.

Brian Easton fouls Jack Hamilton to give Arbroath a late penalty.
Brian Easton fouls Jack Hamilton to give Arbroath a late penalty.

“But there were not many players that got pass marks.

“We’ll get a good rest until the Hibs game on Sunday then we’ll give them a good rest next week. But it’s a great result.

“I can’t believe we’ve moved further ahead in the league but that’s football.”

Hamilton reaction

Hamilton assistant John Rankin was frustrated his side weren’t able to see out the game.

“I can’t quite put it into words, to be honest.

Hamilton assistant John Rankin shakes hands with Bobby Linn at full-time
Hamilton assistant John Rankin shakes hands with Bobby Linn at full-time

“We didn’t feel threatened at all in the second half. The boys felt really comfortable in what they were doing.

“But to give away a penalty in that time – everyone is disappointed.

“We had three points in the bag, it was done and dusted then came the killer punch.

“It feels like a defeat.”

