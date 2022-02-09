Arbroath 2-2 Hamilton: Late McKenna penalty rescues point as Lichties go FIVE points clear at top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A last-minute Michael McKenna penalty earned Arbroath a point as they twice came from behind in a dramatic clash with Hamilton.

It looked like the Lichties were going to suffer only their second home defeat of the Championship season until their talisman fired high into the net from the spot in the dying moments.

Results elsewhere worked in their favour sending Arbroath five clear at the top of the table.

The home side fell behind when Daniel O’Reilly powered a header into the back mid-way through the first half.

Nicky Low then levelled the scoring from the penalty spot only for Andrew Ryan to then restore Accies’ lead just before half time.

It looked set to be a defeat for Arbroath until McKenna rescued the point for the Lichties.

Team news

Dick Campbell went with the same eleven who beat Kilmarnock 1-0 on Friday night.

Michael McKenna shrugged off a knee problem to make his 22nd league appearance this season.

First half

Hamilton started the game the brighter side and Arbroath were close to being a goal down within the opening moments.

The visitors’ David Moyo worked the ball well across the Lichties box, Colin Hamilton attempted to clear but the ball looped over keeper Derek Gaston who could only watch on as the ball went inches past his post and out for a corner.

The resulting kick was then headed off the line after the wind almost curled the ball into the near post.

Craig Wighton has the first effort for the home side on five minutes. Nicky Low picked up a loose ball in the middle of the park, then played it forward to Jack Hamilton.

The Livi loanee played it across the Accies’ box, but Wighton could only fire over.

Despite Arbroath’s mounting pressure they found themselves a goal down on 23 minutes.

Joshua Mullin fizzed in a corner which was met by Daniel O’Reilly whose bullet header gave Gaston no chance.

Arbroath huffed and puffed but struggled to create any clear cut chances until the 37th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Brian Easton was judged to have handled the ball.

Scott Stewart blasted a shot from close range with the ball catching the defender’s out-stretched hand.

The Accies players did their best to put off Nicky Low claiming the ball wasn’t fully on the spot but the midfielder remained composed enough to fire the ball straight down the middle of Joseph Hilton’s goal.

Hamilton restored their lead ion the stroke of half time with Jamie Hamilton making a driving run to the byline, he then dinked the ball back across the face of the goal for Andrew Ryan to power a header in from close range.

It was a deserved half-time lead for the visitors with Dick Campbell’s side looking sluggish in the opening period.

Second half

Arbroath made a change at half-time with Liam Henderson replacing Tam O’Brien at the back after the Lichties’ number five appeared to pick up a knock in the first half.

Henderson was quickly involved in the action clearing a Jamie Hamilton cross as the Accies’ midfielder again looked dangerous down the right.

The second half turned into a scrappy affair with little signs of quality until the 63rd minute.

Henderson launched a long ball forward which was excellently controlled by Jack Hamilton who beat Brian Easton and played in Craig Wighton whose effort from a few yards out was cleared off the line by Daniel O’Reilly.

Jack Hamilton was again involved in the action moments later when his fierce shot was caught by the Hamilton stopper.

With Arbroath starting to get a grip on the game, Dick Campbell added some more firepower to his attack with Dale Hilson and Bobby Linn replacing Scott Stewart and Nicky Low.

The extra attackers did add some urgency to the home side but struggled to find a way through and began to grow frustrated as Accies attempted to run down the clock.

Arbroath huffed and puffed and it looked like a defeat was on the cards until Jack Hamilton was bundled over in the box with Brian Easton conceding his second penalty of the night.

Up stepped McKenna who fired the ball into the roof of the net, earning his side the much-deserved point.