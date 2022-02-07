Arbroath in injury sweat over star Michael McKenna for Hamilton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath in injury sweat over star Michael McKenna for Hamilton clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 7 2022, 5.00pm
Michael McKenna is a bog doubt for Wednesday's clash with Hamilton.

Arbroath are in a sweat over the fitness of star man Michael McKenna.

The midfielder is a major doubt for Wednesday’s Championship clash with Hamilton.

McKenna was forced off the field early in the second half of Friday night’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The 31-year-old was involved in an innocuous coming together with defender Brandon Haunstrup.

McKenna injury from innocuous challenge

The pair tussled for the ball near the half way line and both fell to the ground.

Haunstrup’s studs caught the knee of the Arbroath ace who was down for treatment for a few minutes before attempting to carry on.

However just moments later his game was up and he had to leave the field.

McKenna will now have to get stitches on his knee and is a big doubt for the rearranged fixture with the Accies.

The midfielder is hopeful to return for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Hibs at Gayfield.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell could turn to Liam Henderson, who stood in for McKenna in the away win to Raith Rovers in January.

Small squad

But the Lichties could now struggle to fill their substitutes bench with James Craigen suspended following his red card.

SPFL rules now state clubs can have nine players on their bench, with five being allowed as substitutes.

James Craigen pleads with referee David Munro after he was shown a red card for his challenge on Rory McKenzie.

But, with McKenna doubtful and Craigen suspended, Arbroath have 18 available squad members.

“It’s a pretty bad one,” Dick Campbell said of McKenna’s injury. “Then we’ve had James sent off as well.

“Some smart Alec brought in the five subs rule.

“We can use 20 players but I don’t have 20 players. But it is what it is.”

