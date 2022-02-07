Arbroath in injury sweat over star Michael McKenna for Hamilton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath are in a sweat over the fitness of star man Michael McKenna.

The midfielder is a major doubt for Wednesday’s Championship clash with Hamilton.

McKenna was forced off the field early in the second half of Friday night’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The 31-year-old was involved in an innocuous coming together with defender Brandon Haunstrup.

McKenna injury from innocuous challenge

The pair tussled for the ball near the half way line and both fell to the ground.

Haunstrup’s studs caught the knee of the Arbroath ace who was down for treatment for a few minutes before attempting to carry on.

However just moments later his game was up and he had to leave the field.

McKenna will now have to get stitches on his knee and is a big doubt for the rearranged fixture with the Accies.

The midfielder is hopeful to return for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Hibs at Gayfield.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell could turn to Liam Henderson, who stood in for McKenna in the away win to Raith Rovers in January.

Small squad

But the Lichties could now struggle to fill their substitutes bench with James Craigen suspended following his red card.

SPFL rules now state clubs can have nine players on their bench, with five being allowed as substitutes.

But, with McKenna doubtful and Craigen suspended, Arbroath have 18 available squad members.

“It’s a pretty bad one,” Dick Campbell said of McKenna’s injury. “Then we’ve had James sent off as well.

“Some smart Alec brought in the five subs rule.

“We can use 20 players but I don’t have 20 players. But it is what it is.”