New date revealed for Dunfermline’s abandoned Killie clash as Arbroath and Forfar fixtures rearranged

By Scott Lorimer
January 24 2022, 4.46pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.51pm
New dates for rearranged games involving Dunfermline Athletic, Arbroath and Forfar have been revealed.

The Pars’ trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday December 18 was abandoned in the 63rd minute due to foggy conditions.

John Hughes’ side were drawing 1-1 at the time with Craig Wighton on the scoresheet but it stood for nothing as referee Craig Napier called time on play early.

Despite the call-off, then-Killie boss Tommy Wright was relieved of his duties.

The SPFL has confirmed the game will now be replayed on Saturday February 12.

New dates for Arbroath and Forfar Athletic

Meanwhile, Arbroath’s Boxing Day clash with Hamilton, which was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Accies’ squad, has been rearranged for next month.

The Gayfield fixture will now take place on Wednesday February 9, with a 7.45pm kick off.

The Championship clash comes just three days before the Lichties take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

Elsewhere in Angus, Forfar Athletic’s clash with Stirling Albion has been moved to Tuesday February 15, with a 7.45pm kick off.

The Loon’s trip to the Binos at the weekend was delayed due to their involvement in the Scottish Cup, where they were beaten 4-0 by Rangers at Ibrox.

Dunfermline defender Kyle Macdonald heads to League 1 on loan

