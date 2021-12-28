Arbroath v Hamilton: Gayfield clash POSTPONED as Accies unable to field enough players

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath’s game against Hamilton on Wednesday night has been postponed, it has been confirmed.

The Accies applied to the SPFL for the call off after Covid and injuries ravaged the squad.

That application has been accepted and a new date for the clash will be announced in due course.

‘Unbelievable’

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “After reviewing the information provided by Hamilton Academical, their cinch Championship match away to Arbroath on Wednesday December 29 has been postponed.

“A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

SPFL rules state that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.

Accies chairman Allan Maitland said prior to the call off: “We have so many people out it’s unbelievable.

“We have three injuries from Sunday, and you saw how weak the team was on Sunday. Ronan Hughes, Miko and Matty Shiels are out, and that was already a weakened team.”

The postponement means Arbroath have played their final game of 2021 and will end the year at the top of the table.

The Lichties’ next game will be on Sunday January 2 in a top of the table clash with second place Inverness.

The club apologised to supporters who had been successful in the ticket ballot for the game, adding: “We are truly sorry for any inconveniences, unfortunately this situation is out of our control.”