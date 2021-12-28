Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath clash with Hamilton in doubt as Covid and injury-hit Accies ask SPFL to postpone game

By Scott Lorimer
December 28 2021, 12.31pm Updated: December 28 2021, 6.17pm
Doubt has been cast over Arbroath's clash with Hamilton due to Covid and injuries in the Accies' camp
Doubt has been cast over Arbroath’s game against Hamilton on Wednesday night with the Accies requesting the game be postponed.

The South Lanarkshire outfit have reportedly applied to the SPFL to postpone the Gayfield clash due to a number of absences in the squad.

Hamilton’s already depleted squad suffered further blows with the loss of Ronan Hughes, Miko Virtanen and Matthew Shiels due to injuries sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.

The club were already without Brian Easton and Reegan Mimnaugh for Sunday’s game and are struggling to put a team together to face Dick Campbell’s table-topping Lichties.

‘Unbelievable’

Accies chairman Allan Maitland told the Daily Record: “We’re really short tomorrow night, so we’re currently trying to get the game cancelled.

“We have so many people out it’s unbelievable.

“We have three injuries from Sunday, and you saw how weak the team was on Sunday. Ronan Hughes, Miko and Matty Shiels are out, and that was already a weakened team.

“It gives us nothing. We’ll see what happens. There are also some Covid issues flying about.

“We’ve made an application, so we’ll just need to wait and see how it goes.”

SPFL rules state that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.

