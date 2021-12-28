Arbroath clash with Hamilton in doubt as Covid and injury-hit Accies ask SPFL to postpone game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Doubt has been cast over Arbroath’s game against Hamilton on Wednesday night with the Accies requesting the game be postponed.

The South Lanarkshire outfit have reportedly applied to the SPFL to postpone the Gayfield clash due to a number of absences in the squad.

Hamilton’s already depleted squad suffered further blows with the loss of Ronan Hughes, Miko Virtanen and Matthew Shiels due to injuries sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.

The club were already without Brian Easton and Reegan Mimnaugh for Sunday’s game and are struggling to put a team together to face Dick Campbell’s table-topping Lichties.

‘Unbelievable’

Accies chairman Allan Maitland told the Daily Record: “We’re really short tomorrow night, so we’re currently trying to get the game cancelled.

“We have so many people out it’s unbelievable.

“We have three injuries from Sunday, and you saw how weak the team was on Sunday. Ronan Hughes, Miko and Matty Shiels are out, and that was already a weakened team.

“It gives us nothing. We’ll see what happens. There are also some Covid issues flying about.

“We’ve made an application, so we’ll just need to wait and see how it goes.”

SPFL rules state that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.