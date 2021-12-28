Two people taken to hospital after crash in Kirriemuir

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a road in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were called to the town’s East Hill Road after the two-vehicle collision just before noon on Tuesday.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on East Hill Road, Kirriemuir, at around 11.35am on Tuesday.

“Both drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”