Two people taken to hospital after crash in Kirriemuir By James Simpson December 28 2021, 4.00pm Updated: December 28 2021, 4.01pm Emergency services were called to East Hill Road on Tuesday. Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a road in Kirriemuir. Emergency services were called to the town's East Hill Road after the two-vehicle collision just before noon on Tuesday. The extent of the injuries is not known. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a crash involving two cars on East Hill Road, Kirriemuir, at around 11.35am on Tuesday. "Both drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. "Recovery of the vehicles was arranged."