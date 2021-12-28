Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stop blaming Covid-19, say Tories, as ScotRail services cut again for January

By Peter John Meiklem
December 28 2021, 4.01pm Updated: December 28 2021, 5.05pm
A ScotRail train in Invergowrie.
A ScotRail train in Invergowrie.

Scottish ministers should stop blaming late and cancelled trains on Covid-19.

Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr said Scottish ministers were “conveniently blaming Covid, rather than tackling a long-term problem”.

His criticism is likely to be controversial.

The attack comes only a day after ScotRail announced it was cutting back January services because of Covid-19.

A Scottish Government-appointed public body will run the ScotRail franchise from the start of March 2022.

Pandemic ‘didn’t invent’ late trains

Mr Kerr said: “There is no question ScotRail staff have consistently gone above and beyond to keep services running these last two years.

“But late trains and disgruntled customers weren’t invented by the pandemic.

“This is another case of the SNP Government conveniently blaming Covid, rather than tackling a long-term problem.”

MSP Liam Kerr.
MSP Liam Kerr.

ScotRail is currently consulting on cutting services further as it wrestles with a deficit of around £243.5 million per year. The cuts will lengthen journey times between Edinburgh and Perth.

Mr Kerr continued: “It would appear their (Scottish Government ministers) solution is to cut the number of ScotRail services by 10% in three months’ time.

“They must be clear about how much this is going to impact taxpayers and public services — because anyone watching the ferries scandal will be asking questions about their track record here.

“And slashing journeys by rail will not cut car use or support our obligation towards carbon net zero.”

ScotRail compensation claims rising again

Mr Kerr made the comments as he highlighted large sums in compensation paid out by the operator since 2019.

He had asked transport minster Graeme Dey for a breakdown of ScotRail’s compensation payouts to passengers for late or delayed services.

The figures showed the rail operator paid out around £85,000 every four months prior to Covid-19.

The sums had begun to rise in recent months.

ScotRail bosses only paid out £3,600 at the start of the financial year. But the figure had risen to nearly £54,000 by November.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson suggested Mr Kerr was being unfair to ScotRail staff in raising the compensation issue at this time.

He said: “Focusing on compensation for issues that have already been well reported, not least some which happened several years ago, ignores the efforts made by ScotRail staff up and down the country to keep services moving throughout the pandemic.

“ScotRail has made it easier for passengers to claim compensation when things do go wrong.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said the rail operator remained “absolutely committed” to providing the best possible service for our customers.

“Our delay repay guarantee is at the heart of that approach.

“We know how inconvenient it is when things don’t go to plan, and it is only right that passengers are compensated when that happens.”

