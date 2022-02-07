Jack Hamilton: Arbroath goal hero admits match-winning strike against Killie wasn’t his best as he makes it 5 in 3 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Hamilton: Arbroath goal hero admits match-winning strike against Killie wasn’t his best as he makes it 5 in 3 games

By Scott Lorimer
February 7 2022, 8.00am
Jack Hamilton is congratulated by his Arbroath teammates after his goal.
Arbroath goal hero Jack Hamilton admits he didn’t know if his match-winning strike against Kilmarnock was going in but is happy to add it to his goal tally.

The Livingston loanee has now scored five times for the Lichties since returning to the club at the turn of the year.

His fifth goal may have been down to a goalkeeping error, but the effort in the build up from the striker was worthy of a goal in itself.

‘Didn’t know if it was in’

Hamilton won the ball back from Killie midfielder Dylan Tait, before running at the defence with the ball and getting his shot away.

Despite the hard work in the build up to his solo effort, the young striker said he didn’t think the effort had gone in.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get another three points and stay top of the league,” he said.

“I’ve not had the best of connections on the shot but it’s just managed to go in.

“I won the ball back in the middle of the park and kept on driving forward, then thought ‘I might as well have a fly here’ and it just went in.

“I didn’t know if it was going to go in or not. But I was happy with the goal.”

Eight goals and counting

Hamilton netted eight goals in 15 Arbroath appearances last season, but is now three away from matching that tally with just five games under his belt.

The 20-year-old is high in confidence and eager to bang in as many as he can.

“I’m coming into every game confident now,” he said.

“I got the first goal the other week against Raith, a hat-trick against Darvel and then another against Killie.

“I need to keep on working hard and keep going and score as many as I can.”

With the Lichties now four points clear at the top of the table some thoughts might be turning to what might happen come May.

But Hamilton says there’s still a lot of football to be played and remained tight-lipped on what his teammates might be thinking.

“I’m not supposed to say what’s being said in the dressing room,” he joked.

“The main goal for the season was to just stay in the league, but we’re doing well so we just need to keep on pushing.”

