Jack Hamilton: Arbroath goal hero admits match-winning strike against Killie wasn’t his best as he makes it 5 in 3 games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath goal hero Jack Hamilton admits he didn’t know if his match-winning strike against Kilmarnock was going in but is happy to add it to his goal tally.

The Livingston loanee has now scored five times for the Lichties since returning to the club at the turn of the year.

His fifth goal may have been down to a goalkeeping error, but the effort in the build up from the striker was worthy of a goal in itself.

‘Didn’t know if it was in’

Hamilton won the ball back from Killie midfielder Dylan Tait, before running at the defence with the ball and getting his shot away.

Despite the hard work in the build up to his solo effort, the young striker said he didn’t think the effort had gone in.

🔊 New @GoPro media mod microphone added to the GoPro in front the Lichties and listen to that roar! pic.twitter.com/bfnKzZLd4s — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 5, 2022

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get another three points and stay top of the league,” he said.

“I’ve not had the best of connections on the shot but it’s just managed to go in.

“I won the ball back in the middle of the park and kept on driving forward, then thought ‘I might as well have a fly here’ and it just went in.

“I didn’t know if it was going to go in or not. But I was happy with the goal.”

Eight goals and counting

Hamilton netted eight goals in 15 Arbroath appearances last season, but is now three away from matching that tally with just five games under his belt.

The 20-year-old is high in confidence and eager to bang in as many as he can.

“I’m coming into every game confident now,” he said.

“I got the first goal the other week against Raith, a hat-trick against Darvel and then another against Killie.

“I need to keep on working hard and keep going and score as many as I can.”

Under the lights and @Jackthamilton30 runs away to celebrate! His 5th goal in 3 games! pic.twitter.com/yL7b92CBH7 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 4, 2022

With the Lichties now four points clear at the top of the table some thoughts might be turning to what might happen come May.

But Hamilton says there’s still a lot of football to be played and remained tight-lipped on what his teammates might be thinking.

“I’m not supposed to say what’s being said in the dressing room,” he joked.

“The main goal for the season was to just stay in the league, but we’re doing well so we just need to keep on pushing.”