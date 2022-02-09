Callum Davidson blasts ‘horrendous’ penalty decision that cost St Johnstone in defeat to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson blasts ‘horrendous’ penalty decision that cost St Johnstone in defeat to St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
February 9 2022, 10.20pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.08am
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart after a penalty was awarded against him.
Callum Davidson claimed St Johnstone suffered a “horrendous” refereeing decision that cost them dearly against St Mirren.

The Perth side were 1-0 up through a Callum Hendry penalty with just a few minutes left of the first half when David Dickinson penalised Jamie McCart for a challenge in the box, leaving Davidson bewildered.

It proved to be the turning point in the contest.

St Mirren scored from the spot and then got a winner shortly after the break.

Saints, back at the bottom of the league after Dundee beat Hearts, suffered another blow with Cammy MacPherson dislocating his shoulder.

“I was disappointed with the penalty given against us,” said Davidson. “It was a horrendous decision.

“I’ve watched it back numerous times and I’m still to see it.

St Johnstone’s Jamie McCart brings down St Mirren’s Alex Greive.

“Big decisions in games can change it especially when confidence is fragile.

“We can do better when we go a goal up, we can do better when it goes all square and when we lose the second we could have reacted better.

“But I sound like a broken record – huge decisions have cost us so it’s hard to take especially when confidence isn’t high.

“These things have to go for us.

“I told the players I want them to fight and encourage them to play and believe they are good players and to do the right things. For 25 minutes of the second half we didn’t do that.”

Davidson sought an explanation from Dickinson but the one he got didn’t match his view of the penalty incident.

“He said it was a blatant shove to push the player down,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“To me the ball was waist height, the player tried to head it and Jamie was behind him.”

On MacPherson’s injury and the absence from the squad of John Mahon, Davidson reported: “Cammy has popped shoulder and will be out for the foreseeable future.

“It didn’t look great.

“John has been ill.”

