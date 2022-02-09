Dundee boss James McPake insists Dark Blues have to build on ‘vital’ Hearts win as he hails strike pairing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake insists Dark Blues have to build on ‘vital’ Hearts win as he hails strike pairing

By George Cran
February 9 2022, 10.46pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.03am
Dundee boss James McPake at Tynecastle.
Dundee boss James McPake at Tynecastle.

Dundee boss James McPake insists his side’s crucial three points at Hearts has to be the start of a resurgence from the Dark Blues.

Danny Mullen’s late strike put an end to a nine-match winless streak for McPake’s men as they came away from Tynecastle with a 2-1 victory.

Ellis Simms had given the hosts the lead in the first half before Mullen’s cross deflected in off Toby Sibbick early in the second period.

McPake was full of praise for his side but says more victories are needed to save Dundee from the drop.

Fan appreciation

The victory sees Dundee move two points in front of St Johnstone and to within six points of Ross County in 10th with a game in hand.

He said: “I’m thrilled with the three points as well as the attitude, the determination and the fight the players showed.

Danny Mullen celebrates at Tynecastle.

“We were defensively sound at times, though we conceded a poor goal.

“It’s hard to be critical of anyone tonight when you’re coming to a place where they are flying high, third in the league, and we’ve now got four points out of six here.

“But, it is just another three points. We need to continue like this.

“Every three points is vital. We had 14 cup finals, we now have 13.

“We have to be realistic as well.

“The players went to the fans as an appreciation. We’re not saying that we’re staying up or anything, that was thanks for travelling through.

“The fans had to watch a bit of a horror show for 45 minutes on Saturday and they deserved that.

Zak Rudden impressed on his second Dundee start.

“On a horrible night like this they came down and supported us.

“It is a relief to get off the bottom but our aim is to get even higher.

“It is so important we are in this league next season and this result will help.”

‘Give him two goals’

McPake admits he could have picked every one of his players for praise.

Strikers Mullen and Zak Rudden, however, impressed in partnership against a strong Hearts backline.

And the Dens boss insists the first goal should be awarded to Mullen too.

“Give him two goals, yep,” McPake added.

Mullen knocks in the winner.

“I thought he was brilliant, Danny and Zak Rudden.

“John Souttar is one of the best defenders in this league but tonight I think those two gave that back three a lot of problems.

“We changed shape and had Paul McMullan playing as a right wing-back and he was excellent.

“Shaun Byrne was fantastic, Josh Mulligan made his first league start and did a great job.

“Danny and Zak as a partnership were excellent and I don’t think that Hearts back three enjoyed that tonight.”

 

Dundee boss James McPake admits his job is on the line as he talks manager pressure: ‘At the minute, I’m not getting results’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]