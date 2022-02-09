Dundee boss James McPake insists Dark Blues have to build on ‘vital’ Hearts win as he hails strike pairing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake insists his side’s crucial three points at Hearts has to be the start of a resurgence from the Dark Blues.

Danny Mullen’s late strike put an end to a nine-match winless streak for McPake’s men as they came away from Tynecastle with a 2-1 victory.

Ellis Simms had given the hosts the lead in the first half before Mullen’s cross deflected in off Toby Sibbick early in the second period.

McPake was full of praise for his side but says more victories are needed to save Dundee from the drop.

Fan appreciation

The victory sees Dundee move two points in front of St Johnstone and to within six points of Ross County in 10th with a game in hand.

He said: “I’m thrilled with the three points as well as the attitude, the determination and the fight the players showed.

“We were defensively sound at times, though we conceded a poor goal.

“It’s hard to be critical of anyone tonight when you’re coming to a place where they are flying high, third in the league, and we’ve now got four points out of six here.

“But, it is just another three points. We need to continue like this.

“Every three points is vital. We had 14 cup finals, we now have 13.

“We have to be realistic as well.

“The players went to the fans as an appreciation. We’re not saying that we’re staying up or anything, that was thanks for travelling through.

“The fans had to watch a bit of a horror show for 45 minutes on Saturday and they deserved that.

“On a horrible night like this they came down and supported us.

“It is a relief to get off the bottom but our aim is to get even higher.

“It is so important we are in this league next season and this result will help.”

‘Give him two goals’

McPake admits he could have picked every one of his players for praise.

Strikers Mullen and Zak Rudden, however, impressed in partnership against a strong Hearts backline.

And the Dens boss insists the first goal should be awarded to Mullen too.

“Give him two goals, yep,” McPake added.

“I thought he was brilliant, Danny and Zak Rudden.

“John Souttar is one of the best defenders in this league but tonight I think those two gave that back three a lot of problems.

“We changed shape and had Paul McMullan playing as a right wing-back and he was excellent.

“Shaun Byrne was fantastic, Josh Mulligan made his first league start and did a great job.

“Danny and Zak as a partnership were excellent and I don’t think that Hearts back three enjoyed that tonight.”