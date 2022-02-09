Hearts 1-2 Dundee: Late Danny Mullen strike seals priceless away win as Dark Blues move off bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts 1-2 Dundee: Late Danny Mullen strike seals priceless away win as Dark Blues move off bottom

By George Cran
February 9 2022, 9.36pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.03am
Dundee took on Hearts at Tynecastle.
Dundee took on Hearts at Tynecastle.

A late Danny Mullen strike earned Dundee a priceless victory at third-placed Hearts as the Dark Blues ended their winless streak.

James McPake’s side jumped off the foot of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Tynecastle – just their second away victory of the campaign.

And they came from behind for the first time this season, too, after Ellis Sims had given the home side a 1-0 half-time lead.

Dundee, though, battled their way back into the contest with Mullen’s cross deflecting in off Toby Sibbick for 1-1 before the striker knocked in the winner with 12 minutes to go.

McKay trouble

Both teams made changes after disappointing defeats at the weekend with Scotland international John Souttar returning to defence.

James McPake made four changes, bringing back skipper Charlie Adam and giving first league starts to goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and Josh Mulligan after nine without a win.

Ellis Simms scores for Hearts to make it 1-0.

Barrie McKay was a key man throughout the opening half for the home side with the Dark Blues struggling to get near the former Rangers man.

And he created the opening goal after 21 minutes, springing into action on midfield and skipping past defender Liam Fontaine before playing in Simms.

The striker made no mistake, rolling the ball through Lawlor’s legs to open the scoring.

McKay was causing all sorts of problems and was inches away from making it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark but for Ryan Sweeney’s goal-line clearance.

Despite struggling to deal with the Jambos’ movement, Dundee began to grow into the contest as the first-half wore on.

Mullen magic

Dundee were bright after the restart as well as Adam picked out a Zak Rudden run in behind with a clever free-kick.

The frontman, though, didn’t catch the shot and it was an easy save for Gordon.

The travelling support finally had something to cheer on 51 minutes as Mullen nipped in behind the Hearts defence.

The striker tried to play across goal, only for Sibbick to deflect the ball past Gordon to level the scoreline.

Mullen heads in the winner.

Immediately Hearts had chances to regain the lead but Lawlor was at his best to deny Simms and then an attempted Fontaine clearance.

The home crowd were getting restless as Dundee continued to put their backline under pressure.

And they were even more unhappy as Mullen made it 2-1 with 12 minutes left.

It came from good play down the right from McGinn with his cross met by the striker and poked beyond Gordon.

With the home crowd thinning out, the Dark Blues held on for a morale-boosting victory on the road.

 

Teams

Hearts: Gordon, Kingsley, Souttar, Haring, Baningime (Mackay-Steven 80), Boyce, Moore, Halliday (Ginnelly 65), McKay (Woodburn 75), Simms, Sibbick.

Subs not used: Stewart, McEneff, Devlin, Cochrane, Pollock.

Dundee: Lawlor, Fontaine, Sweeney, McGhee, Kerr, McMullan, Byrne, Adam, Mulligan (Anderson 64), Mullen, Rudden (McGinn 71).

Subs not used: Sharp, McDaid, Chapman, McCowan, Robertson, Rossi.

Referee: Colin Steven

 

