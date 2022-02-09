Hearts 1-2 Dundee: Late Danny Mullen strike seals priceless away win as Dark Blues move off bottom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late Danny Mullen strike earned Dundee a priceless victory at third-placed Hearts as the Dark Blues ended their winless streak.

James McPake’s side jumped off the foot of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Tynecastle – just their second away victory of the campaign.

And they came from behind for the first time this season, too, after Ellis Sims had given the home side a 1-0 half-time lead.

Dundee, though, battled their way back into the contest with Mullen’s cross deflecting in off Toby Sibbick for 1-1 before the striker knocked in the winner with 12 minutes to go.

McKay trouble

Both teams made changes after disappointing defeats at the weekend with Scotland international John Souttar returning to defence.

James McPake made four changes, bringing back skipper Charlie Adam and giving first league starts to goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and Josh Mulligan after nine without a win.

Barrie McKay was a key man throughout the opening half for the home side with the Dark Blues struggling to get near the former Rangers man.

And he created the opening goal after 21 minutes, springing into action on midfield and skipping past defender Liam Fontaine before playing in Simms.

The striker made no mistake, rolling the ball through Lawlor’s legs to open the scoring.

McKay was causing all sorts of problems and was inches away from making it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark but for Ryan Sweeney’s goal-line clearance.

Despite struggling to deal with the Jambos’ movement, Dundee began to grow into the contest as the first-half wore on.

Mullen magic

Dundee were bright after the restart as well as Adam picked out a Zak Rudden run in behind with a clever free-kick.

The frontman, though, didn’t catch the shot and it was an easy save for Gordon.

The travelling support finally had something to cheer on 51 minutes as Mullen nipped in behind the Hearts defence.

The striker tried to play across goal, only for Sibbick to deflect the ball past Gordon to level the scoreline.

Immediately Hearts had chances to regain the lead but Lawlor was at his best to deny Simms and then an attempted Fontaine clearance.

The home crowd were getting restless as Dundee continued to put their backline under pressure.

And they were even more unhappy as Mullen made it 2-1 with 12 minutes left.

It came from good play down the right from McGinn with his cross met by the striker and poked beyond Gordon.

With the home crowd thinning out, the Dark Blues held on for a morale-boosting victory on the road.

Teams

Hearts: Gordon, Kingsley, Souttar, Haring, Baningime (Mackay-Steven 80), Boyce, Moore, Halliday (Ginnelly 65), McKay (Woodburn 75), Simms, Sibbick.

Subs not used: Stewart, McEneff, Devlin, Cochrane, Pollock.

Dundee: Lawlor, Fontaine, Sweeney, McGhee, Kerr, McMullan, Byrne, Adam, Mulligan (Anderson 64), Mullen, Rudden (McGinn 71).

Subs not used: Sharp, McDaid, Chapman, McCowan, Robertson, Rossi.

Referee: Colin Steven