Watch Crieff woman’s lucky escape as pile of wood flies from lorry

A woman walking along Comrie Street in Crieff escaped injury after a lorry shed its load, sending a pile of wood flying onto the pavement.

The unknown woman is seen on CCTV walking on Lodge St towards the junction with Comrie Street as the vehicle comes into view.

Video from the Perthshire town on Monday shows the HGV as it turns to continue on Comrie Street before losing the piles of wood strapped to its flatbed trailer and coming to a stop.

The woman walking near to where the wood landed appears to jump back as the wood crashes into the barrier at the side of the road.

One local said the woman had been “very lucky” to escape without injury.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers had been called at around 12.15pm on Monday February 7, but confirmed no one was injured.

“We were called around 12.15pm on Monday February 7 2022, to a report of a lorry shedding its load from a trailer on Comrie Street in Crieff.

“No one was injured the road was cleared around 4.50pm,” she said.