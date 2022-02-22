Watch as driver does doughnuts round Fife police car before dumping vehicle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Fife are hunting a driver who performed doughnuts round one of their own cars before dumping the vehicle.

A video shared on social media shows the SUV being driven into the car park at Cowdenbeath race wall.

The vehicle then circles the police car three times in the clip.

It is unclear what happens next but police have now confirmed the SUV was later abandoned nearby – with a search now taking place for the driver.

#FifeRP traced this abandoned SUV last night after it was being driven dangerously in Cowdenbeath, it's now locked up in the "pound". Dangerous, anti social driving is not acceptable! With numerous lines of enquiry it's likely the driver will soon be meeting us too. #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/kJuxYAcg8Y — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) February 22, 2022

A post on Twitter said: “Fife road police traced this abandoned SUV last night after it was being driven dangerously in Cowdenbeath, it’s now locked up in the ‘pound’.

“With numerous lines of inquiry it’s likely the driver will soon be meeting us too.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received a number of reports of a car being driven dangerously in the High Street area of Cowdenbeath on Monday evening.

“Officers attended and the car was subsequently traced and uplifted.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”