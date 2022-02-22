Watch as driver does doughnuts round Fife police car before dumping vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

Watch as driver does doughnuts round Fife police car before dumping vehicle

By Alasdair Clark
February 22 2022, 10.13am Updated: February 22 2022, 10.34am

Police in Fife are hunting a driver who performed doughnuts round one of their own cars before dumping the vehicle.

A video shared on social media shows the SUV being driven into the car park at Cowdenbeath race wall.

The vehicle then circles the police car three times in the clip.

It is unclear what happens next but police have now confirmed the SUV was later abandoned nearby – with a search now taking place for the driver.

A post on Twitter said: “Fife road police traced this abandoned SUV last night after it was being driven dangerously in Cowdenbeath, it’s now locked up in the ‘pound’.

“With numerous lines of inquiry it’s likely the driver will soon be meeting us too.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received a number of reports of a car being driven dangerously in the High Street area of Cowdenbeath on Monday evening.

“Officers attended and the car was subsequently traced and uplifted.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

