Man, 27, charged in connection with attempted murder in Leslie

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Leslie, Fife.

Emergency crews were called to flats on High Street in the town at around 10.50am on Wednesday February 16.

A property was cordoned off into the afternoon, with a number of police officers in the area.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital following the disturbance.

A police spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man near Glenrothes.

“Officers attended High Street, Leslie around 10.50am on Wednesday February 16 after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.”

The accused is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday February 22.