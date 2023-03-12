EXCLUSIVE: Loick Ayina ready for ‘war’ as Dundee United loan star opens up on journey from Paris cage football to Premiership dogfight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Loick Ayina ready for ‘war’ as Dundee United loan star opens up on journey from Paris cage football to Premiership dogfight

By Alan Temple
March 12 2023, 10.00am Updated: March 12 2023, 12.10pm
Ayina is confident and combative ahead of a huge 10 games for United. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina's first six weeks at Dundee United could barely have been more eventful.

Loick Ayina’s first six weeks at Dundee United could barely have been more eventful.

He arrived at Tannadice amid a whirlwind of dissatisfaction for which he was not responsible.

The announcement of his deadline day signing was met with a social media barrage of vitriol aimed at the club. Ayina wasn’t the striker fans demanded after Tony Watt was allowed to join St Mirren.

None of the anger was aimed at Ayina but he was caught in the cross-fire.

Then, on his debut, the French defender was dismissed following a clumsy foul on Kilmarnock attacker Kyle Vassell. A steep learning curve in just his second ever senior football match.

Wednesday then saw Ayina drafted in to replace club captain Ryan Edwards in defence, charged with shackling a dangerous, physically imposing Livingston attack. A fine job he did, too.

Ayina jumped at the opportunity to join United on loan from Huddersfield precisely because he wanted to progress and develop in a high-level, pressured environment — and, whether positive or negative, his experiences have all been formative.

Ayina after being dismissed against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“It has been such a big experience for me already,” Ayina told Courier Sport.

“In my first game, I received a red card but that is why I came to a club like Dundee United — I want to learn form challenges and improve.

“I was still confident after that. Maybe that is the first thing to know: I will always be confident. You cannot change your feelings because you take a red card or a yellow card. You need to stay positive.

“If you start to get down or show the other team weakness, then that is not a good thing.

“Playing in the Premiership is not easy but I never run away from a challenge; I’m ready and want to prove I am good enough.”

Channeling his aggression

It would be fair to say that Ayina was fortunate to only receive a yellow card for a ferocious challenge on Livingston star Scott Pittman.

He smiled: “I just need to relax and, maybe sometimes, not be so aggressive!”

However, one suspects that Ayina’s combative streak is going nowhere.

Ayina looks nervously at referee Matthew McDermid after pole-axing Pittman. Image: SNS

His attitude will be music to the ears of United supporters — and boss Jim Goodwin — who want to see the Tangerines scrap and scratch for every precious point as they attempt to escape the drop-zone.

It mirrors United’s gutsy second half showing in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Livi, following a dire opening 45.

“Scottish football is a battle; it’s a war,” said Ayina. “I think against Livingston we showed our fight and competed. We won first balls, second balls and fought for everything.

The manager (Goodwin) told us at half-time: believe in ourselves because we can definitely come back.

“We had the determination and we knew we were going to score. We showed our character. Every player believed that we could score and take at least a point.

“The manager was relaxed and showed his belief in us. If he came in (at half-time) angry and shouted, it might not have been the same reaction. He spoke to us and showed us what we could do well.”

French flair

It would be wrong to characterise Ayina as all physicality and tenacity.

There is plenty of flair and technique there, he contends.

Ayina, left, meets a young fan along with (L to R) Sadat Anaku, Arnaud Djoum and Matthew Cudjoe. Image: SNS

Ayina’s mix of competitiveness and skill was forged in the cage football arenas of Paris as a teenager — affording him a different apprenticeship to those youngsters who progressed through a uniformed academy set-up.

“I started to play in Paris and — although I know Paris and Scotland is not the same football — I always try to show I can play with the same style I did in France,” Ayina continued.

“That style of football gave me a lot of skills. When you play in Paris, there are so many talented, technical players so you have to reach those levels. It made me more confident on the ball and I don’t stress when I’m in possession.

“It (cage football) is like futsal — five players in the team. And always, when I didn’t have training with my club, I would go out and play football with my friends and that helped me develop a lot.”

Fotheringham, pictured, is a huge admirer of Ayina. Image: Shutterstock

It is fair to say the man who sent Ayina to United — proud Dundonian and former Tannadice midfielder Mark Fotheringham — will be heartened by the teenager’s efforts up north.

Fotheringham was dismissed by the Terriers on February 8 but Ayina’s regard for his ex-gaffer shines through.

Ayina added: “He (Fotheringham) was such a big part in me coming here. He told me Dundee was a good city and United are a great club — to go there, enjoy it and learn a lot. I want to say a big thank you to him.”

