Jim Goodwin sets ambitious target for number of wins as Dundee United boss delivers dose of ‘brutal honesty’

Jim Goodwin has set Dundee United a lofty target of four wins from their final eight Premiership games in order to secure top-flight survival.

The Tangerines are currently six points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th place — occupied by Kilmarnock — and two behind Ross County.

With time swiftly running out for the Tannadice outfit, Goodwin is pulling no punches regarding the precariousness of their situation.

And he reckons they need to emerge victory from 50% of their remaining matches.

For context, United have only won five Premiership fixture all season — and are enduring a run of three points from a possible 33. Their last league win was on January 2.

“I think you have got to be brutally honest,” said Goodwin. “Of course, you want to relieve players of the situation — but they are all capable of reading the league table.

“Time is of the essence, it’s as simple as that. And we need to win at least four games, I think, between now and the end of the season. Ultimately, I think that’s what the target needs to be. That’s 50% of the games we have left.

“People on the outside will think that’s a mountain to climb because we’ve not had a win in the league for a hell of a long time.

“But we can’t affect what’s happened in recent months. We have to all pull together and believe we can get out of this mess.”

Covering all bases

United host Hibernian on Sunday amid Goodwin’s warning that “draws are no use”.

Kilmarnock and Ross County both play on Saturday — away to Aberdeen and St Johnstone, respectively — which will either give United a timely boost or pile on the pressure ahead of Sunday’s televised clash.

And, despite a swathe of negative statistics during this run of form, the Tangerines can take solace from the fact the Hibees are yet to beat them this season.

“We have eight games left and draws are no use to us any more,” continued the Irishman.

“Stay in with the pack; that has always been the message from me to the players. If we can keep within touching distance of County and Kilmarnock going into the split then anything can happen.

“Hibs are not on a great run themselves and we have to try to take advantage of that.”

While desperate to escape the spectre of relegation altogether, Goodwin will be fully prepared if United can only climb to 11th — as evidenced by his presence at Queen’s Park versus Partick Thistle on Friday night.

“You never know, we might end up in the position where we are playing one of them in a play-off,” he added. “Obviously, we want to avoid the play-offs as well. But we have to do everything we can.”