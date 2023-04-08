Jim Goodwin sets ambitious target for number of wins as Dundee United boss delivers dose of ‘brutal honesty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin sets ambitious target for number of wins as Dundee United boss delivers dose of ‘brutal honesty’

Goodwin reckons United need to win 50% of their remaining league fixtures to salvage their Premiership status

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin has laid down the gauntlet to his Dundee United stars. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has set Dundee United a lofty target of four wins from their final eight Premiership games in order to secure top-flight survival.

The Tangerines are currently six points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th place — occupied by Kilmarnock — and two behind Ross County.

With time swiftly running out for the Tannadice outfit, Goodwin is pulling no punches regarding the precariousness of their situation.

And he reckons they need to emerge victory from 50% of their remaining matches.

Hibs are not on a great run themselves and we have to try to take advantage of that.

Jim Goodwin

For context, United have only won five Premiership fixture all season — and are enduring a run of three points from a possible 33. Their last league win was on January 2.

Jim Goodwin is realistic about the task ahead. Image: SNS

“I think you have got to be brutally honest,” said Goodwin. “Of course, you want to relieve players of the situation — but they are all capable of reading the league table. 

“Time is of the essence, it’s as simple as that. And we need to win at least four games, I think, between now and the end of the season. Ultimately, I think that’s what the target needs to be. That’s 50% of the games we have left.

“People on the outside will think that’s a mountain to climb because we’ve not had a win in the league for a hell of a long time.

“But we can’t affect what’s happened in recent months. We have to all pull together and believe we can get out of this mess.”

Covering all bases

United host Hibernian on Sunday amid Goodwin’s warning that “draws are no use”.

Kilmarnock and Ross County both play on Saturday — away to Aberdeen and St Johnstone, respectively — which will either give United a timely boost or pile on the pressure ahead of Sunday’s televised clash.

And, despite a swathe of negative statistics during this run of form, the Tangerines can take solace from the fact the Hibees are yet to beat them this season.

“We have eight games left and draws are no use to us any more,” continued the Irishman.

“Stay in with the pack; that has always been the message from me to the players. If we can keep within touching distance of County and Kilmarnock going into the split then anything can happen.

“Hibs are not on a great run themselves and we have to try to take advantage of that.

While desperate to escape the spectre of relegation altogether, Goodwin will be fully prepared if United can only climb to 11th — as evidenced by his presence at Queen’s Park versus Partick Thistle on Friday night.

“You never know, we might end up in the position where we are playing one of them in a play-off,” he added. “Obviously, we want to avoid the play-offs as well. But we have to do everything we can.”

Conversation

