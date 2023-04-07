Dundee United defender’s season could be OVER as Jim Goodwin delivers Dylan Levitt, Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton latest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Liam Smith’s season could be over as Dundee United’s injury woes persist.

Smith, 26, suffered an ankle strain in the closing stages of United’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren last month and it has emerged that he faces a race against time to play any part in the Tangerines’ survival bid.

Indeed, with the former Hearts ace out of contract in the summer, it is possible he may have played his last game for the club.

Goodwin outlined the bleak prognosis, while offering updates on fellow injury victims Dylan Levitt (knee), Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton (both hamstring).

“Liam Smith is a longer one and we will be doing well to see him again before the end of the season,” said Goodwin.

“We are still not sure about the extent of Pete’s (Pawlett’s) injury. The scan showed a nick in the hamstring so it could be two weeks or it could be six weeks; we’ll have to see.

“We will push him as best we can but it’s a very disappointing one for him so soon after him getting back into the team.

“Glenn Middleton is the one we are most hopeful on and we’ll have him back for the games after the split. Dylan Levitt could be back before the end of the season but we can’t put an exact timeframe on it.”

“Touch and go”

With fitness travails taking their toll, United trained with a squad of around 15 senior players on Friday afternoon ahead of a crunch Premiership showdown with Hibernian on Sunday.

“We have far too many injuries at the moment,” rued Goodwin.

“A few others are touch and go, as well — we just have to see what’s available to us on Sunday because one or two have been playing through knocks.

“We have to try to remain positive. We are missing key, influential players — who would be starters for us — but it gives an opportunity to other players.”