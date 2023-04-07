Dundee United defender’s season could be OVER as Jim Goodwin delivers Dylan Levitt, Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United defender’s season could be OVER as Jim Goodwin delivers Dylan Levitt, Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton latest

Liam Smith may have played his last game for the Tannadice club following an ankle injury

By Alan Temple
Goodwin does not have his problems to seek. Image: SNS
Goodwin does not have his problems to seek. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Liam Smith’s season could be over as Dundee United’s injury woes persist.

Smith, 26, suffered an ankle strain in the closing stages of United’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren last month and it has emerged that he faces a race against time to play any part in the Tangerines’ survival bid.

Indeed, with the former Hearts ace out of contract in the summer, it is possible he may have played his last game for the club.

Goodwin outlined the bleak prognosis, while offering updates on fellow injury victims Dylan Levitt (knee), Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton (both hamstring).

Liam Smith may not feature again for United. Image: SNS

“Liam Smith is a longer one and we will be doing well to see him again before the end of the season,” said Goodwin.

“We are still not sure about the extent of Pete’s (Pawlett’s) injury. The scan showed a nick in the hamstring so it could be two weeks or it could be six weeks; we’ll have to see.

“We will push him as best we can but it’s a very disappointing one for him so soon after him getting back into the team.

“Glenn Middleton is the one we are most hopeful on and we’ll have him back for the games after the split. Dylan Levitt could be back before the end of the season but we can’t put an exact timeframe on it.”

“Touch and go”

With fitness travails taking their toll, United trained with a squad of around 15 senior players on Friday afternoon ahead of a crunch Premiership showdown with Hibernian on Sunday.

Middleton could be a big player for United after the split. Image: SNS

We have far too many injuries at the moment,” rued Goodwin.

“A few others are touch and go, as well — we just have to see what’s available to us on Sunday because one or two have been playing through knocks.

We have to try to remain positive. We are missing key, influential players — who would be starters for us — but it gives an opportunity to other players.”

