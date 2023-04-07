St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey confident Scottish Premiership’s VAR torment will end in the second season, as it did in Bulgaria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey confident Scottish Premiership’s VAR torment will end in the second season, as it did in Bulgaria

Teething problems with VAR are nothing new to Graham Carey - he played in Bulgaria when players and supporters weren't happy with the product.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey in action for CSKA Sofia. Image: Shutterstock.
Graham Carey in action for CSKA Sofia. Image: Shutterstock.

Graham Carey’s Bulgarian experience tells him Scottish football won’t be suffering VAR torture for too much longer.

The Irishman endured the same frustrations as a CSKA Sofia player as he currently is with St Johnstone in the Premiership.

But the former Plymouth Argyle star has predicted a big improvement next season.

“I was in Bulgaria when they brought VAR in and it was the same as it has been here,” said Carey.

“The first season it was very slow and hard to get used to. One game I played in it took about six minutes to make a decision.

“But it gets better the more it’s used and the more people get accustomed to it.

“So I think next season in Scotland we’ll be more used to it, the players will be and the officials will be too, so everything will speed up.”

Letting the game flow

VAR officials getting a grip of when to intervene and when to leave alone will be the key factor if there’s to be a second season change for the better, according to Carey.

“Silly things were being flagged up and people were unhappy with it over there,” he recalled.

“There was a big difference between year one and year two. You could see the referees having more confidence in it and letting the game flow.

“At the start they were looking at loads of different things but over time it gets simplified and they focus on a much narrower amount of stuff.

“Over there in the second season it was just offsides, goals, penalties and possible red cards.

“Everything else they didn’t get involved and that’s how it should be.

“You can slow any tackle down and it will look back – look at the Dan Phillips one here for example, he was in control of the ball. 

“But when that was slowed down it looked much worse than it was.

“What will happen is it’ll be scaled back to only look at certain things and it will be much better.

“Once it’s used that way and people are not thinking about it as much, it gets better.”

Dan Phillips was sent off against St Mirren after VAR intervention. Image: SNS.

Carey added: “Scottish football is renowned for being high-tempo and high-paced, so when you take that away you water it down a bit.

“In Bulgaria that first season, every challenge inside the box people were shouting for VAR to be used.

“But the novelty wears off and it just becomes something that’s there in the end, and there’s not as much of a clamour for it all the time.

“Handball is what is really getting people frustrated at the moment because there has been a lot of penalties you look at and think it’s soft.

“If you’ve played the game you know it’s not handball, but by the rules it is.

“So that’s one of the rules we need to scale back a bit because there have been too many really soft ones.”

