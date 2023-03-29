Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of Dundee United’s Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of Dundee United’s Rangers clash

Dylan Levitt will not require surgery on a knee injury but faces a race against time to feature again this term

By Alan Temple
Dylan Levitt will not require surgery. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has not given up hope of Dylan Levitt featuring again this season after revealing that the Dundee United star will NOT require knee surgery.

The Wales international has not turned out for the Tangerines since being replaced in a 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen on March 4.

Subsequent tests showed ligament damage and condemned him to a spell on the sidelines.

We are speaking to some top surgeons and specialists and it doesn’t seem like he’ll need to go under the knife.

Jim Goodwin

However, Levitt doesn’t require an operation and could feasibly play some role in United’s survival bid.

Goodwin was speaking at Dundee United’s annual corporate golf day in St Andrew’s. Image: SNS

“It’s too hard to definitively put your finger on it (a timeframe), and we are trying to play it by ear at the moment,” said Goodwin. “It could be three or four weeks, or it could be a bit longer. We’ll need to wait and see.

“The physio and medical team are working extremely hard to get him the best rehab we can.

“We are speaking to some top surgeons and specialists and it doesn’t seem like he’ll need to go under the knife.

“We’ve only go nine games left so we’ll try to push him as hard as we can to have him available for at least some part of the run-in.”

Liam Smith setback

Goodwin also faces an injury sweat over defender Liam Smith.

Smith faces a stint on the sidelines. Image: SNS

The former Hearts full-back was replaced in the dying embers of United’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren prior to the international hiatus.

Smith has been struck down by an ankle knock that will rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Ibrox — and the absence could prove more lengthy than that.

“This weekend will definitely come too soon for Liam,” added Goodwin. “We will need to hear back from specialists about the length of time.

“He fell awkwardly — really innocuous — and has an ankle issue.”

Goodwin added: “Charlie (Mulgrew) missed the last game with a hamstring issue and Glenn Middleton is still out.

“We’ve also had a number of the group away on international duty.

“So, we’ve been restricted in the number of players we can train with.

“But we’ve brought a few of the younger ones over to bulk up the numbers. That gives me the chance to look at one or two of them for decisions that need to be made, with regards to contracts.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
