Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes ‘pressure’ on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in weekend clash

In Scotland camps or at ‘Pro Licence’ coaching courses, Barry Robson was never slow to share his thoughts and beliefs about the game with Callum Davidson.

Now the St Johnstone manager is out to ensure his former colleague doesn’t put them into practice successfully in the first match since his appointment as Aberdeen boss.

Robson has been handed the Pittodrie reins until at least the end of the season.

Four wins from six matches in a caretaker capacity since replacing Jim Goodwin helped the ex-Dundee United midfielder secure the role.

He was previously part of the academy coaching structure and, under Derek McInnes, the first team coaching set-up at Aberdeen.

Robson’s favourable early impression in the dugout has not come as a shock to Davidson.

The resurgent Dons are at McDiarmid Park on Saturday where St Johnstone are desperate for victory to keep their slim top six hopes alive.

Davidson said: “With some people you think: ‘Yeah, definitely going to be managers and coaches’, then others you think: ‘Not a chance’.

“Barry loves the game, so I’m not surprised. He has not jumped straight into a job, he has worked hard behind the scenes to improve himself.

“It’s something I did myself with being an assistant manager for seven or eight years; learning the game and the ropes to have a better chance when you get the job.

“Barry had a great career and probably learned as he went along from managers.

‘A lot of pressure on him’

“I know he will be thorough and will be working really hard. When I last spoke to him, he was in the younger levels working on his coaching and managerial skills.

“He has always had ideas. He’s now managing to put them down on paper and get them across.

“He’s a young Scottish manager and has a chance now. We always want the young Scottish guys to do well and get to the top level.

“There will be a lot of pressure on him between now and the end of the season to get results. Hopefully the pressure tells on Saturday!”

Saints have suffered defeat in both Premiership clashes with Aberdeen.

A Leighton Clarkson cracker settled the Perth meeting in August. Duk’s double during St Johnstone’s mid-season slump saw Dons prevail 2-0 in January at Pittodrie.

Davidson warns that Aberdeen’s January window dealings have improved their defence.

Former Swindon centre half Angus MacDonald and Watford loan man Mattie Pollock have helped give Aberdeen’s challenge for third a renewed impetus.

The 3-0 victory over Hearts at Pittodrie before the internationals was a praiseworthy display in Davidson’s eyes.

He noted: “Aberdeen’s performance against Hearts was the strongest one yet.

“They’ve signed a few players, a couple of defenders, managing to strengthen their backline and Barry is getting the benefit of that.

“They were always good going forward with strong attacking players.

“Aberdeen have backed their managers so Barry has good tools at his disposal.”

Robson dubbed the midfield combination of Graeme Shinnie and Ylber Ramadani his ‘warriors’.

“You can use whatever words you want for them, they’re just really good, hard-working players,” noted Davidson. “This will be a tough game for us.”