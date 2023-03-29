Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes ‘pressure’ on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in weekend clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes ‘pressure’ on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in weekend clash

St Johnstone welcome Aberdeen to McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) knows Aberdeen's Barry Robson (right) well. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) knows Aberdeen's Barry Robson (right) well. Images: SNS

In Scotland camps or at ‘Pro Licence’ coaching courses, Barry Robson was never slow to share his thoughts and beliefs about the game with Callum Davidson.

Now the St Johnstone manager is out to ensure his former colleague doesn’t put them into practice successfully in the first match since his appointment as Aberdeen boss.

Robson has been handed the Pittodrie reins until at least the end of the season.

Four wins from six matches in a caretaker capacity since replacing Jim Goodwin helped the ex-Dundee United midfielder secure the role.

He was previously part of the academy coaching structure and, under Derek McInnes, the first team coaching set-up at Aberdeen.

Barry Robson with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at the Dons’ Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS

Robson’s favourable early impression in the dugout has not come as a shock to Davidson.

The resurgent Dons are at McDiarmid Park on Saturday where St Johnstone are desperate for victory to keep their slim top six hopes alive.

Davidson said: “With some people you think: ‘Yeah, definitely going to be managers and coaches’, then others you think: ‘Not a chance’.

“Barry loves the game, so I’m not surprised. He has not jumped straight into a job, he has worked hard behind the scenes to improve himself.

“It’s something I did myself with being an assistant manager for seven or eight years; learning the game and the ropes to have a better chance when you get the job.

“Barry had a great career and probably learned as he went along from managers.

‘A lot of pressure on him’

“I know he will be thorough and will be working really hard. When I last spoke to him, he was in the younger levels working on his coaching and managerial skills.

“He has always had ideas. He’s now managing to put them down on paper and get them across.

“He’s a young Scottish manager and has a chance now. We always want the young Scottish guys to do well and get to the top level.

“There will be a lot of pressure on him between now and the end of the season to get results. Hopefully the pressure tells on Saturday!”

Saints have suffered defeat in both Premiership clashes with Aberdeen.

A Leighton Clarkson cracker settled the Perth meeting in August. Duk’s double during St Johnstone’s mid-season slump saw Dons prevail 2-0 in January at Pittodrie.

Davidson warns that Aberdeen’s January window dealings have improved their defence.

Former Swindon centre half Angus MacDonald and Watford loan man Mattie Pollock have helped give Aberdeen’s challenge for third a renewed impetus.

The 3-0 victory over Hearts at Pittodrie before the internationals was a praiseworthy display in Davidson’s eyes.

He noted: “Aberdeen’s performance against Hearts was the strongest one yet.

“They’ve signed a few players, a couple of defenders, managing to strengthen their backline and Barry is getting the benefit of that.

“They were always good going forward with strong attacking players.

“Aberdeen have backed their managers so Barry has good tools at his disposal.”

Robson dubbed the midfield combination of Graeme Shinnie and Ylber Ramadani his ‘warriors’.

“You can use whatever words you want for them, they’re just really good, hard-working players,” noted Davidson. “This will be a tough game for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Sandaza was delighted for his Scottish pals. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza insists fans are sick of 'touch, touch, touch' Spain as former Dundee…
Daniel Phillips is available for St Johnstone again. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone boss hopes Trinidad and Tobago midfielder can go straight into…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson 'disappointed' at Adam Montgomery's Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses…
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown recalls being told he was St Johnstone's '19th man'…
John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone's unlucky XI: Which Perth players had strongest claims to be picked for…
Ross Sinclair has impressed his manager. Image: SNS.
Ross Sinclair has impressed St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and is 'chapping at the…
Alex Mitchell doesn't have a Scottish granny. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap,…

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented