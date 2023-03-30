Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free Fife exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renowned Fife sculptors David and Robert Mach are teaming up with comedian Phill Jupitus for a free exhibition in Fife.

The Methil-born brothers and the comic-turned-artist will showcase some of their popular works in Pittenweem next month.

David Mach is world famous and perhaps best-known for the Big Heids sculptures next to the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as work using coat hangers and matchsticks.

Robert, meanwhile, has become known for using sweet and biscuit wrappers to bring his creations to life.

And he courted controversy with his depiction of the Virgin Mary during an exhibition in Stirling in 2021.

And Phill Jupitus is making his name in the arts world with his collages using images from either side of the Iron Curtain.

The trio are also joined by up-and-coming Fife artist Gary Miller, who makes sculptures from egg shells.

Giving artists a platform in Fife

Their exhibition, from April 21 to 30, will be the second of three in the Pittenweem High Street premises.

Robert is in the process of helping to set up the first, Fierce Nature, featuring the work of Dorothy Black and Kate Downie.

He says the idea is to give artists a platform in Pittenweem outwith the immensely popular Pittenweem Arts Festival.

“I work for the festival, doing things like organising the toilets and things like that,” he said.

“The festival has a terrific office space we convert into a gallery space out of season.

“Fife is a difficult place to show work and there are becoming fewer and fewer places to do it.”

Virgin Mary sculpture proved controversial

The Mach brothers grew up in Methil and now live next door to each other in Lundin Links.

And the collaboration with Jupitus began when they met at Largo Arts Festival some years ago.

The former stand-up studied at Duncan of Jordanson College in Dundee and now lives in Pittenweem.

Robert says there will be plenty of interesting work on show.

“My brother has a studio in London and he has tonnes of stuff,” he said.

“He’ll be putting in lots of prints and sculptures.

“I’ve got this Virgin Mary statue that’s covered in colourful sweetie wrappers.

“She’s wearing a cloak with big sleeves and it’s called There’s Nothing Up My Sleeve.

“When I showed it in Stirling, there was a Catholic church nearby and they complained it was sacrilegious.

“Some people came in on the last day and were praying beside it and I had to speak to the priest.”

Sculpture from egg shells is called Eggy Pop

He added: “I’ve been making balloon dogs in foil wrappers and I’ll have a few of those.

“Phill Jupitus has a lot of things like instamatic camera pictures and things like that.”

Gary Miller, who lives in Methil, is also making a name for himself and has shown work at the Royal Academy in London.

“He has shown drawings of faces and he makes sculptures out of egg shells, which are phenomenal,” Robert said.

“One he had was of Iggy Pop, which he called Eggy Pop.

“He’s now in the middle of making a full-size gorilla from egg shells.

“He won’t be showing that in Pittenweem as it’ll never fit through the door!

“But he’ll be showing similar sculptures.”

Pittenweem Arts Festival dates

The first exhibition, Fierce Nature, opens on March 31 and runs until April 10.

It depicts our relationship with nature.

And there is a chance to meet the artists.

The third show features five local artists and will be publicised later.

This year’s Pittenweem Arts Festival runs from August 5 to 12.