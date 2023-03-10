Dylan Levitt’s season could be over as Dundee United fear injury hammer-blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dylan Levitt’s season could be over as Dundee United fear injury hammer-blow

By Alan Temple
March 10 2023, 10.24pm Updated: March 11 2023, 10.26am
Levitt has been hit by another injury blow. Image: SNS
Levitt has been hit by another injury blow. Image: SNS

Dundee United fear Dylan Levitt’s season could be over.

The Wales international suffered a knee injury during the Tangerines’ 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen on Saturday.

He was a notable absentee for Wednesday evening’s Premiership stalemate against Livingston, with boss Jim Goodwin describing the set-back as “a tweak“.

However, he acknowledged that the full severity of the issue would become clear in subsequent days.

And it is understood the damage could be far more severe.

Scans suggest that Levitt may have sustained ligament damage which would keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Dylan Levitt celebrates after putting the Tangerines 2-1 up against Hearts earlier this season. Image: SNS

The former Manchester United man will be sent for a specialist second opinion next week, with United chiefs desperately hoping they receive positive news.

However, they are braced for the worst.

Despite failing to reach the dazzling heights of last term — even coming in for criticism from previous Tannadice boss Liam Fox — Levitt has notched five goals and three assists in 30 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

His absence would be a major blow ahead of a fraught fight for survival.

Imbalance

Meanwhile, Goodwin has dismissed suggestions that United’s squad is “imbalanced” despite Steven Fletcher being the Tangerines’ only proven striker.

The Tannadice hierarchy have been criticised for allowing Nicky Clark and Tony Watt to depart over the course of this season and failing to adequately replace the duo.

However, Goodwin believes United DO have sufficient firepower in the final third — but have been affected by injuries.

It is a situation he hopes will be remedied by the impending returns of Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton.

Fletcher is a guaranteed starter, when fit. Image: SNS

“It is probably a similar situation to the one I went into at Aberdeen,” recalled Goodwin. “This time last season, they relied heavily on (Christian) Ramirez and didn’t have a great deal of back-up after that.

“It is similar here with Fletch (Steven Fletcher) being the No.9 and the main man.

“He will always lead the line as far as I am concerned. If he is fit, he will play because he leads by example. That is what you want in a relegation dogfight.

“But I wouldn’t say there is an imbalance in the squad that every position is not covered.  We’ve missed key players and if you add Pawlett and Middleton to the squad then you have two pacy, intelligent and technically gifted attacking players.

“At this stage of the season when you need to score goals, it is vital you have your most creative players available.”

