Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have ‘missed’ star – but boss won’t force fitness fightback

Jim Goodwin insists he won’t take any chances with Glenn Middleton as he battles back from a troublesome hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old last played for Dundee United against Ross County at the end of last month.

The former Rangers winger, who has seen a specialist about the recurring injury, has been a big loss for the relegation-haunted Terrors.

However, Tannadice boss Goodwin will continue to tread carefully with Middleton’s recovery in the hope that he will be fully fit for the post-split matches which could prove key to United’s survival hopes.

The manager stated: “It is hard to put a timescale on how long Glenn is going to be out.

“It is a hamstring injury that he has had a recurrence of.

“We are trying not to force the issue too much and to lose him for when the games come in the split.

“We really need to take small steps with Glenn.

“We have missed him. You need that bit of pace and creativity in the team.”