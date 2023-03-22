Ian Murray says Jamie Gullan likely out until summer as Raith Rovers trio return to training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says Jamie Gullan likely out until summer as Raith Rovers trio return to training

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray will be without Jamie Gullan for the rest of the season. Images: SNS.

Jamie Gullan is likely to miss the remainder of the season as the Raith Rovers striker prepares to go under the knife.

The 23-year-old – who is under contract until 2024 – has been in and out of the side with injury this season and will next week have an operation to fix an issue around his groin.

The injury is similar to that suffered by Ethan Ross who recently made his return.

There was better news for Ian Murray as he confirmed that Ross Millen, Aidan Connolly and Connor McBride all returned to training after missing the 6-1 victory over Cove Rangers on Saturday.

All are fighting to be available for Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies at the Falkirk Stadium and the Rovers boss was further boosted by Kieran Ngwenya’s early return from international duty.

However, William Akio will miss out after being called up to the South Sudan national team and Scott McGill and Greig Young are cup-tied.

Hammer blow

“Hammer probably won’t play again this season,” said the Rovers manager.

“He had a consultation last week and he needs an operation, the same as Ethan Ross’ operation.

“His recovery time is probably four or five weeks but his operation is not until next week, I think.

Gullan has ‘a fantastic opportunity to improve. Image: SNS.

“So, you’re talking five or six weeks and the season is done. It’s probably more important Jamie gets a good pre-season under his belt.

“I really like working with him as well, I think he’s got a fantastic opportunity to improve next season.

“We had to get to the bottom of it, which we think we have and hope we have, and that gives us an opportunity to fix him.

“We’re probably in better nick than we thought we would be because Kieran Ngwenya has returned early from his camp and he was meant to be away.

Ngwenya has returned from international duty. Image: SNS.

“Conor McBride, Aidan Connolly and Ross Millen are back in training – and we didn’t expect Ross to be back at all and he’s looking good.

“We’re actually in decent shape, we’re going into the final with the strongest squad we’ve had in a while.”

Plan to preserve energy

Murray said his preparations were no different from any other week other than and extra day and trying to curb the players’ excitement.

Rovers manager Ian Murray is looking to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

He revealed his squad will also have a bit of a team-building session ahead of Sunday’s final.

“It’s about filling that void for the players because they’ll be excited and we don’t want them wasting that energy,” said the Rovers boss.

“We’ve come here [to the Falkirk Stadium] to train and it’s good to get a look at the pitch, even though a lot of players have played here before.

“It’s better to come here beforehand rather than walk in blind.

“The players are meeting after training [on Wednesday] to have some food – which is great because that builds camaraderie.”

Tags

Conversation

