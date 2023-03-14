Dundee United set for major Peter Pawlett boost as manager updates fans on injured duo’s ‘specialist’ visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set for major Peter Pawlett boost as manager updates fans on injured duo’s ‘specialist’ visits

By Sean Hamilton
March 14 2023, 10.26pm
Peter Pawlett: Dundee United star in line for return to side. Image: SNS
Peter Pawlett: Dundee United star in line for return to side. Image: SNS

Dundee United are set to welcome Peter Pawlett back to action for their weekend clash with St Mirren.

But Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin faces a waiting game for news on Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt, both of whom are set to see specialists this week.

Luckless star Pawlett has been out of action since February 4 after sustaining a hamstring injury against Hearts.

Having lasted just 51 minutes of what was his first United start since February 2022, the attacker was visibly upset as he slumped to the ground at Tynecastle.

But Pawlett’s recovery has progressed well – and his manager is excited by the prospect of his return.

A devastated Peter Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Peter has made great progress and we’ll be looking to integrate him back into the squad for training this week, with a view to him being available on Saturday.

“It will be terrific to have him back as we have lacked a wee bit of pace and a bit of dynamism; somebody with that creative spark.

“Peter would certainly give us that and give opposition defenders something different to think about.

He’s a very important player and the most important thing now is that we manage his return properly and get him to where he needs to be.”

Fans are also hoping to see Glenn Middleton return to a United side crying out for pace in the final third, but Goodwin revealed further treatment may be necessary to insure against re-injuring his troublesome hamstring.

And Dylan Levitt, who has been wearing a leg brace since injuring his knee against Aberdeen, is also in line for specialist medical attention before a definitive diagnosis can be offered.

Dylan Levitt has been hit by another injury blow. Image: SNS

“I wouldn’t like to speculate in terms of how long it’s going to be for Dylan,” Goodwin said.

“If people are seeing him about the place with a leg brace on, it can perhaps look worse than it actually is.

“At the moment it’s very much a precautionary thing but, again, Dylan is going to see a specialist this week also, so we should know the full extent of his issue by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Goodwin hailed goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for his “positive reaction” to the pressure he has found himself under of late.

A series of costly errors saw Tangerines fans demanding the Australian stopper be dropped, with youngster Jack Newman given the nod against Ross County, while a move for American keeper Bill Hamid was progressing behind the scenes.

Goodwin’s arrival as manager killed off the Hamid deal, with Birighitti challenged to rediscover his self-belief.

And the United boss has been pleased with the Australian’s displays.

Mark Birighitti is Dundee United No.1 again. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I decided not to pursue [the Bill Hamid move].

“And I have to say, I’ve been very happy with Mark Birighitti in the last couple of games.

“I know he has come in for some criticism in recent weeks but his reaction since I came in has been excellent.

“He’s looked fairly assured in the games we’ve played; I couldn’t point the finger at him over any of the goals we’ve conceded.

“Much like every other player out there, confidence plays a part and, with Mark, I think it’s a case of getting that self-belief back and realising he’s a very good keeper when he’s on his game.

“You could say that about a number of players in the squad, so that’s been the message to him and a number of others, and I think we’ve seen a positive reaction from them all.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Aziz Behich.
‘Like looking at death’: Aziz Behich recounts haunting conversation as Dundee United star supports…
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Ayina is confident and combative ahead of a huge 10 games for United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Loick Ayina ready for 'war' as Dundee United loan star opens up on…
Levitt has been hit by another injury blow. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt's season could be over as Dundee United fear injury hammer-blow
4
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
United marksman Anaku. Image: SNS
Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call
Mark Birighitti is United No.1 again. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti insists criticism ‘means nothing to me’ as Dundee United goalkeeper preaches ‘resilience…
Hamid, left, and Dylan Levitt
Bill Hamid to Dundee United OFF as Tangerines face nervous Dylan Levitt wait
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs at Livingston. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
3
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented