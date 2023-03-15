Stanley resident hits out at community hub plans that will force war memorial relocation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A local resident has voiced his concerns that plans to bring a sports hub to Stanley could see the town’s war memorial moved.

John Graham, 61, also worries the hub will not fit in with the local area, describing it as an “unsympathetic, if not ugly, collection of square boxes”.

He has been handing out leaflets informing people of the plans in a bid to encourage more people to object ahead of the looming deadline for comments on Friday.

Currently the proposals have attracted 33 comments of support and six objections.

Stanley hub plans would see WW1 memorial moved

John told The Courier: “I’m surprised they’re seeking permission for the sports hub before even getting the go ahead to move the memorial.

“They don’t even have a confirmed relocation site for it yet.

“It’s right next door to the Episcopal Church, and people who fought in the war might have worshipped there.

“They and their families might not have wanted it moved from somewhere that is significant for them.

“Part of the plans is to demolish part of the church hall too, I think they should have to get permission for that first.”

According to planning papers for the sports hub, submitted by the Stanley Development Trust, the search is still underway for a new site for the memorial.

In a survey of 65 people in the community, 53 indicated they did not object to the memorial being moved.

Papers also state the church is in favour of the proposals and is working with developers.

A spokesperson for Stanley Development Trust said the memorial will be moved to the village square, where it will be “more accessible for events like Remembrance Day”.

The trust also has “support in principle of the diocesan trustees” to demolish the hall, which has “not been in use for a number of years and is in an extremely poor state of repair”.

If approved, the hub will feature a community café, sports hall, changing rooms and a multi-use games space.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Hub is like a ‘square peg in a round circle’

Despite support from elsewhere in the community, John is concerned that the centre will not suit the village.

He said: “This is a quaint area of the village – you’ve got the church and the memorial.

“What you’re going to get is a great big glass box.

“The C listed St Columba’s Episcopal Church would be dwarfed by this nine metre unsympathetic, if not ugly, collection of square boxes.

“It’s like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.”

Despite his concerns, John says he is in favour of a sports hub but wants planners to have a rethink.

John said: “I don’t want to stop the hub, just put forward my changes.

“I’d rather they open one on the outskirts – there would be more space for the centre and for parking.

“I think a lot of people have supported the project without even looking at what they’re going to do.

“I’d urge anyone who objects to the plans to put a letter in before the Friday deadline.”

A spokesperson for Stanley Development Trust added: “Following community feedback several locations and design options were considered for the hub to ensure it would fit well and feed the needs of the village.

“The proposed site was settled on because it is an ideal central location alongside existing sports facilities such as the bowling club, football field and school.”