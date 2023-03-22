PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed in time?

Jim Goodwin is putting down solid foundations at Dundee United.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson explore the important decisions he’s made in his short time at Tannadice and assess whether he’s been appointed with enough time to save the Tangerines from the Premiership drop.

Also on the agenda are St Johnstone’s pragmatism and the new contracts lull at McDiarmid Park.

And are Dundee at last ready to produce a run of form that will see then snatch the Championship title?

