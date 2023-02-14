Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are ‘up for the fight’ — but talk is cheap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are ‘up for the fight’ — but talk is cheap

By Alan Temple
February 14 2023, 7.30am
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has laid down the gauntlet to struggling Dundee United stars, demanding “fight and courage” in the Tangerines’ battle against the drop.

The Tannadice player/coach was visibly irked by United’s meek showing against Kilmarnock, with Kyle Vassell’s second half header proving enough to secure the visitors’ place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Striker Steven Fletcher rued the fact that “something isn’t clicking” following a dire afternoon which piled more pressure on underperforming players and head coach Liam Fox.

But Mulgrew is adamant they must MAKE things click by showing bravery amid scrutiny, set-backs and moments of reasonable discontent from the stands.

Mulgrew started for the Terrors on Saturday. Image: SNS

“The players needs to take personal responsibility when it counts; take the ball at difficult times,” Mulgrew told Courier Sport.

“I’m talking about courage. You need to show it, on and off the ball. You need to do the dirty work when necessary, but then settle and play when you have possession.

“That’s especially the case when you go a goal down.

“I’ve mentioned bravery a couple of times, but I’m not just talking about going in for tackles and headers; all that stuff people associate with “bravery”.

“I’m talking about demanding the ball when you are under pressure and fans are waiting to boo a bad touch or a bad pass. These things happen. It’s football. You need to show for the ball again and make things happen.

Not enough of the team are doing it. We understand that.”

The onus is on Liam Fox, pictured, to lead United out of trouble. Image: SNS

Following that candid assessment, the natural question is whether Mulgrew believes there are enough of those characters in the dressing room ahead of a fraught fight against relegation.

“There is,” he says, not missing a beat. “There are good players in there; boys I can look in the eye and say, “they are up for the fight”.

“But it’s alright talking about it. We need to prove it. That onus is on us and we need to roll the sleeves up.”

Winnable

Fox’s men are currently bottom of the league by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Motherwell.

Ross County and Killie are one and three points ahead, respectively, but United boast a game in hand over both.

Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone is followed by a trip to relegation rivals County.

Indeed, the April 1 trip to Rangers is the only pre-split fixture that would not be considered winnable, if United rediscover the level of performance they showcased following the World Cup.

But Mulgrew knows that is a big “if” and reckons it is time to back up words with actions.

He added bluntly: “I can sit here and say, “that’s winnable, that’s winnable, that one’s winnable too”…nothing is winnable if you don’t approach the game with the right attitude, do the simple things well and be ready for the fight.

Then you can let your football ability come out and shine.”

