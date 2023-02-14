Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are ‘up for the fight’ — but talk is cheap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has laid down the gauntlet to struggling Dundee United stars, demanding “fight and courage” in the Tangerines’ battle against the drop.

The Tannadice player/coach was visibly irked by United’s meek showing against Kilmarnock, with Kyle Vassell’s second half header proving enough to secure the visitors’ place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Striker Steven Fletcher rued the fact that “something isn’t clicking” following a dire afternoon which piled more pressure on underperforming players and head coach Liam Fox.

But Mulgrew is adamant they must MAKE things click by showing bravery amid scrutiny, set-backs and moments of reasonable discontent from the stands.

“The players needs to take personal responsibility when it counts; take the ball at difficult times,” Mulgrew told Courier Sport.

“I’m talking about courage. You need to show it, on and off the ball. You need to do the dirty work when necessary, but then settle and play when you have possession.

“That’s especially the case when you go a goal down.

“I’ve mentioned bravery a couple of times, but I’m not just talking about going in for tackles and headers; all that stuff people associate with “bravery”.

“I’m talking about demanding the ball when you are under pressure and fans are waiting to boo a bad touch or a bad pass. These things happen. It’s football. You need to show for the ball again and make things happen.

“Not enough of the team are doing it. We understand that.”

Following that candid assessment, the natural question is whether Mulgrew believes there are enough of those characters in the dressing room ahead of a fraught fight against relegation.

“There is,” he says, not missing a beat. “There are good players in there; boys I can look in the eye and say, “they are up for the fight”.

“But it’s alright talking about it. We need to prove it. That onus is on us and we need to roll the sleeves up.”

Winnable

Fox’s men are currently bottom of the league by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Motherwell.

Ross County and Killie are one and three points ahead, respectively, but United boast a game in hand over both.

📽️ @dundeeunitedfc v @KilmarnockFC A Kyle Vassell goal was the the difference between Dundee United and Kilmarnock yesterday, as the away side sealed their place in the Quarter-Finals. #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/2qPHhdnvqS — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 12, 2023

Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone is followed by a trip to relegation rivals County.

Indeed, the April 1 trip to Rangers is the only pre-split fixture that would not be considered winnable, if United rediscover the level of performance they showcased following the World Cup.

But Mulgrew knows that is a big “if” and reckons it is time to back up words with actions.

He added bluntly: “I can sit here and say, “that’s winnable, that’s winnable, that one’s winnable too”…nothing is winnable if you don’t approach the game with the right attitude, do the simple things well and be ready for the fight.

“Then you can let your football ability come out and shine.”