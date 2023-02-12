4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival

By Alan Temple
February 12 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 12 2023, 4.34pm
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS

Dundee United exited the Scottish Cup with a whimper on Saturday.

Kyle Vassell headed home the only goal of a forgettable 1-0 win for Kilmarnock and, while the Tangerines hit the bar twice through Liam Smith and Aziz Behich, United’s performance was poor.

The Terrors will now turn their attentions back to their fight for Premiership survival.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

A shot across the bows

Given he is ordinarily circumspect and calm — in his public-facing media duties, if not always behind closed doors — Liam Fox’s post-match words were pointed.

A performance lacking “in personality and bravery”.

No lamenting of individual errors, misfortune, refereeing decisions or singular moments.

He was asking bigger questions.

Do the United players have the gumption and gall for this relegation fight? To take the risk when it matters? To play the killer pass? To block out the pressure at the bottom of the Premiership?

Fox was disappointed by United’s showing on Saturday. Image: SNS

As a microcosm: United have conceded the opening goal in 16 games this season. They have gone on to lose 15 of those matches.

There is talent in that dressing room. Supporters understandably get sick of hearing that while watching their team lose — totally understandable. But there is.

But character and courage are going to be key in the next few weeks.

Should Loick Ayina have still been on the pitch?

Loick Ayina played well on Saturday. For 78 minutes.

The French teenager was aggressive, sharp into tackles and even sought to confidently burst forward on a couple of occasions. The on-loan Huddersfield kid looks like an archetypal wide centre-back in a three.

Ayina has promise.

However, there is no getting away from the fact he also looked like a red card waiting to happen after the break.

Ayina gets to grips with Vassell. Image: SNS

Ayina’s first-half challenge on Brad Lyons — which brought about his first caution — was in that fraught middle-ground between yellow and red. Had VAR been in place, he may not have made it to the interval.

Another sliding tackle would have resulted in a penalty if he had been a split-second late; it was a bold decision to go to ground.

And, as United chased the game after the break, Ayina was getting very tight and handsy with Vassell. You could see a second booking coming. And it duly did.

To suggest Fox should have taken Ayina off (moving Liam Smith to right centre-back and bringing on Kieran Freeman would have been a perfectly viable move) is easy in hindsight, but his dismissal came as little shock.

That being said, clearly the player must make better decisions.

Ayina makes the long walk. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Ayina’s suspension only applies to the Scottish Cup, meaning he could face St Johnstone next week. And, providing he learned his harsh lesson against Killie, there is no reason he should not be in contention. He showcased some very useful attributes.

Kilmarnock mental boost

It was a point raised by United midfielder Arnaud Djoum prior to Saturday’s match.

Perhaps a victory over Killie would give the Tangerines a psychological advantage going into the final weeks of the campaign; an opportunity to showcase superiority over a relegation rival.

Which begs the question: do Killie now have that same advantage?

Kilmarnock have got the better of United this season. Image: SNS

United lost 1-0 to the Rugby Park outfit twice in 10 days — home and away — and mustered just three shots on target from open play.

In Ayrshire, Kilmarnock boasted an xG of 2.92 and should have won far more handsomely.

In Tayside, it was less comprehensive but Derek McInnes’ men were still the better side as they claimed their first win on grass since August 31.

Killie have now won three, drawn one and lost one against United this season and, heading into the denouement of the campaign, McInnes’ may just feel like he has Fox’s number.

Ogren’s arrival

Mark Ogren has rightfully been lauded by United supporters.

Since taking the reins in December of 2018, he has ploughed more than £13 million into the club.

Under his stewardship, the club have risen from the dark days of scrambling to escape the Championship to last season’s European qualification, while rebuilding the club’s academy system to attaining Elite status.

United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

However, the Minnesota native will jet into Scotland next week facing the most notable rancour of his reign.

A vocal portion of the club’s support are unhappy with performances, league position, recruitment and, going back further, the costly Jack Ross mis-step and failure to secure compensation for Lewis Neilson.

When Mr Ogren meets with the DUSG (Dundee United Supporters’ Group), before attending the United AGM on February 21, it will likely be the closest thing the businessman has received to a “grilling” from fans.

However, it will also provide a valuable platform for supporters to glean what his plans are for the future, the contingencies in place for relegation and his assessment of a difficult campaign; and of Asghar and Fox’s performance.

It promises to be a fascinating visit, and one of his most important yet.

