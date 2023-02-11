Dundee United lacked ‘bravery and personality’ in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United lacked ‘bravery and personality’ in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox

By Alan Temple
February 11 2023, 6.13pm Updated: February 12 2023, 9.14am
Fox was furious with his side's showing. Image: SNS
Fox was furious with his side's showing. Image: SNS

Liam Fox has lamented a lack of “bravery and personality” from Dundee United after they limped out of the Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock.

The Tangerines produced an uninspiring performance at Tannadice, with a Kyle Vassell header securing Killie’s progression to the quarter-final.

United struck the cross-bar through Liam Smith and Aziz Behich, so it would be incorrect to suggest they did not threaten, but much of their showing was one-paced and insipid. The first period was particularly poor.

And Fox pulled no punches in the aftermath, noting that far more courage will be required during the upcoming battle against relegation.

Smith is denied by the woodwork. Image: SNS

“I thought the first half was very nervy and scrappy,” said Fox. “I needed to see more personality and bravery.

“When Killie scored, we wobbled a bit, which is not something we have seen for a while. That’s disappointing.

“There was a real nervousness about the group and it affected us. We need to be braver than that because we have some huge games — really important games — coming up.

We didn’t work the keeper enough or create enough chances.”

Ayina sees red

Loick Ayina was dismissed for two bookable offences, fouling Brad Lyons and Vassell either side of half-time.

We can roll over or we can get back up and get going again.

Liam Fox

While a nightmare end to his debut, the on-loan Huddersfield man actually impressed and — up until that moment — had a case to be considered United’s star man.

Ayina leaves the stage early. Image: SNS

I thought the kid (Ayina) did great, he’s a young kid and he’s going to make mistakes,” added Fox. “He had two fouls in the game and both of them were bookings.

“I thought the first one was harsh but he will learn from it, when you’re on a yellow card you have to make better decisions.”

Blocking out “the noise”

Fox is acutely aware that the defeat will only crank up the “noise” in the aftermath of “Asghar Out” protests at recent away matches against Killie and Hearts, aimed at sporting director Tony Asghar.

However, he remains steadfast in his belief and principles.

Vassell heads home the winner. Image: SNS

“There’s always a lot of noise but we will get back on the training pitch,” added Fox.

“I still have belief in this group of players. We will shut out the noise. There is no self-pity from us — everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“Everyone is entitled to criticise, that’s the way it is. When you’re the manager of this club and you’re bottom of the table, you expect criticism.

“When you’re under pressure, you have to keep working hard and stick to the process. We can roll over or we can get back up and get going again.”

