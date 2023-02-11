Ian Murray on ‘dream’ Raith Rovers debut for Isma Goncalves who has ‘paid back his debt already’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray on ‘dream’ Raith Rovers debut for Isma Goncalves who has ‘paid back his debt already’

By Craig Cairns
February 11 2023, 6.28pm Updated: February 11 2023, 6.31pm
Super sub: Ian Murray brought on Isma Goncalves who scored on his debut. Image: SNS.
Super sub: Ian Murray brought on Isma Goncalves who scored on his debut. Image: SNS.

Rovers manager Ian Murray joked that anything else Isma Goncalves does between now and the end of his loan spell will be a “bonus”.

The Livingston striker completed a loan move to Stark’s Park on the morning of the game and ame off the bench to seal Raith Rovers’ 3-1 win over Motherwell in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

He came off the bench in the second half at a time when the home side were under pressure.

Stevie Hammell – who left the ground without speaking to the media – made three half-time changes with his side 2-0 down after goals from Jamie Gulland and Sam Stanton.

Kevin van Veen scored soon after and a worrying spell of pressure followed, but the introduction of Goncalves helped get his side up the pitch and was capped off by his goal.

Rovers celebrate Isma Goncalves’ goal. Image: SNS.

Dream debut

“It’s always a dream, it’s always the fairytale that you sign a player and he comes off the bench and scores,” said Murray, while nursing a cut on his neck he said is a result of the dressing-room celebrations.

“When we looked at Isma at the start of the window he was just out our financial reach.

“But things changed as the window goes on.

“He showed a real hunger to come here as well. He was delighted to be here, we’re delighted to get him.

“He’s repaid his debt already – so everything we get from Isma now is a bonus financially!

“He’s a really good player, really good experience. He needs games because he’s not played a lot in the last six months at Livingston.”

What is even more impressive about the win is that it comes on the back of reaching the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy in midweek  – a victory which took extra-time and penalties.

Rovers had only two outfield players that night and were exactly blessed with options for this one, naming six subs – two of them being youngster Greig Young and Adam Masson.

The Rovers boss and his side managed the second half brilliantly, making subs at the right time to whether the Motherwell storm and get a foothold in the second half.

‘Scared of no one’

“We only had a 10 to 15-minute spell in the second half when we looked a wee bit ropey,” added Murray.

“Even then it’s not like Jamie [MacDonald] has made a lot of saves.

“We’re disappointed to lose the goal so early after half-time because it did change the momentum of the game.

Murray was delighted with how his side performed. Image: SNS.

“But if you had offered me 2-0 up at half-time and 3-1 up with minutes to go, I’d have bitten your hand off.

“Delighted to be in the next round of the Scottish Cup, the players deserve it.

“We looked very dangerous, we’ve got some very good players.

“The players believe they are going to win games. We give teams the respect they deserve, and rightly so, but they’re not scared of anybody.”

