Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan

Raith Rovers have furthered bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Livingston forward Esmael Goncalves.

The 31-year-old has been out of favour at the Toni Macaroni Arena under David Martindale.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Goncalves grew up in Portugal and gained citizenship there.

Before joining Livingston the striker had previous spells in Scotland at St Mirren – where he won the 2013 League Cup – and Hearts.

Esmael Goncalves will be available for selection versus Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

He joins forward William Akio and midfielder Scott McGill as the club’s latest recruits, who joined on loan from Ross County and Hearts respectively.