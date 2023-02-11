Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan

By Craig Cairns
February 11 2023, 12.51pm
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have furthered bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Livingston forward Esmael Goncalves.

The 31-year-old has been out of favour at the Toni Macaroni Arena under David Martindale.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Goncalves grew up in Portugal and gained citizenship there.

Before joining Livingston the striker had previous spells in Scotland at St Mirren – where he won the 2013 League Cup – and Hearts.

Esmael Goncalves will be available for selection versus Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

He joins forward William Akio and midfielder Scott McGill as the club’s latest recruits, who joined on loan from Ross County and Hearts respectively.

