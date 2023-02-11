Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis Neilson silence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Asghar is confident Dundee United owner Mark Ogren remains committed to the club despite a dry January in the winter transfer window.

The Tangerines brought in just one player last month — 19-year-old defender Loick Ayina on loan from Huddersfield — and allowed a swathe of players to leave Tannadice on loan.

Among those was striker Tony Watt, who made a switch to St Mirren. United failed to replace the former Celtic front-man and now look distinctly light on cover for Steven Fletcher in attack.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Asghar emphasised that the lack of business was due to challenging market forces — echoing the message from his Dundee United TV interview last week — rather than a sign of any waning interest from the States.

Ogren is known to have ploughed more than £13 million into the club since taking the reins in December 2018.

“Mark loves the supporters and loves the club,” said Asghar.

“What I will say is: Mark had a five-year plan and the first four years have seen us hit those targets. Now, coming into year five, which ends in January of next year, I think we’ll still be on track with that.

“Any road-bumps are where the challenges come. People get nervous and fans get nervous.

“For me, Mark Ogren is committed to the club, is committed to how we are going to be and they have a lot of assets at the club.”

Hypothetical

On what would happen if Ogren did walk away, Asghar added: “That’s a hypothetical question and it’s the same as if anyone bought a club in Scotland or elsewhere, when people put their money in for investment.”

Asked to countenance the prospect of United being relegated — and the impact of that on the club — Asghar said: “Mark Ogren is over next week and I’m sure we’ll work on our budget for next year, on two terms.

“We have a squad here that is definitely good enough to stay up. If it doesn’t then obviously we need to work at a different plan to see how things go.”

Lewis Neilson saga

Meanwhile, Asghar broke his silence on Lewis Neilson’s switch to Hearts last summer — and United’s failure to attain any compensation.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed that the Tangerines lost their SPFL tribunal and Asghar has intimated that the club are considering an appeal.

“We are discussing our legal standpoint with regards to an appeal process following a decision that was made,” added Asghar.

“As with any player where there’s a legal loophole or issue with us losing them, it’s always disappointing.

“We certainly followed the process we believed was right and unfortunately there is another side of that which Hearts have taken advantage of, which they are entitled to.

“We believe we adhered to FIFA transfer compensation rules but there is a difference with regards to SPFL (rules) and that is under a legal case now.”