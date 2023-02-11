Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis Neilson silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis Neilson silence

By Alan Temple
February 11 2023, 3.21pm Updated: February 11 2023, 3.22pm
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS

Tony Asghar is confident Dundee United owner Mark Ogren remains committed to the club despite a dry January in the winter transfer window.

The Tangerines brought in just one player last month — 19-year-old defender Loick Ayina on loan from Huddersfield — and allowed a swathe of players to leave Tannadice on loan.

Among those was striker Tony Watt, who made a switch to St Mirren. United failed to replace the former Celtic front-man and now look distinctly light on cover for Steven Fletcher in attack.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Asghar emphasised that the lack of business was due to challenging market forces — echoing the message from his Dundee United TV interview last week — rather than a sign of any waning interest from the States.

Ogren is known to have ploughed more than £13 million into the club since taking the reins in December 2018.

Decision-maker: Ogren. Image: SNS

“Mark loves the supporters and loves the club,” said Asghar.

“What I will say is: Mark had a five-year plan and the first four years have seen us hit those targets. Now, coming into year five, which ends in January of next year, I think we’ll still be on track with that.

Any road-bumps are where the challenges come. People get nervous and fans get nervous.

“For me, Mark Ogren is committed to the club, is committed to how we are going to be and they have a lot of assets at the club.”

Hypothetical

On what would happen if Ogren did walk away, Asghar added: “That’s a hypothetical question and it’s the same as if anyone bought a club in Scotland or elsewhere, when people put their money in for investment.”

Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS

Asked to countenance the prospect of United being relegated — and the impact of that on the club — Asghar said: “Mark Ogren is over next week and I’m sure we’ll work on our budget for next year, on two terms.

“We have a squad here that is definitely good enough to stay up. If it doesn’t then obviously we need to work at a different plan to see how things go.”

Lewis Neilson saga

Meanwhile, Asghar broke his silence on Lewis Neilson’s switch to Hearts last summer — and United’s failure to attain any compensation.

A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson. Image: SNS

Courier Sport exclusively revealed that the Tangerines lost their SPFL tribunal and Asghar has intimated that the club are considering an appeal.

“We are discussing our legal standpoint with regards to an appeal process following a decision that was made,” added Asghar.

“As with any player where there’s a legal loophole or issue with us losing them, it’s always disappointing.

“We certainly followed the process we believed was right and unfortunately there is another side of that which Hearts have taken advantage of, which they are entitled to.

“We believe we adhered to FIFA transfer compensation rules but there is a difference with regards to SPFL (rules) and that is under a legal case now.”



[[title]]

[[text]]
