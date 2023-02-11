Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 38-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath.

Police say the woman was hit by a car around 1.30pm on Friday, on Broad Street in the Fife town.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy, but died a short time later.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Broad Street was closed following the incident to allow officers to investigate.

Police appeal for information

Officers are now appealing for anyone in the area at the time to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1638 of Friday, 10 February, 2023.