Tony Asghar vows ‘I’m a big boy’ amid fan protests as Dundee United sporting director tackles transfer window, Tony Watt and ‘cheap’ Liam Fox criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Asghar vows ‘I’m a big boy’ amid fan protests as Dundee United sporting director tackles transfer window, Tony Watt and ‘cheap’ Liam Fox criticism

By Alan Temple
February 7 2023, 12.43pm Updated: February 7 2023, 4.54pm
Tony Asghar has addressed Dundee United fans' complaints.
Asghar has addressed fans' complaints. Image: SNS

Tony Asghar has made it clear he has no intention of quitting Dundee United, insisting calls for his removal as sporting director have only made him more determined to “get the ship steering again”.

A section of disgruntled United fans unveiled a banner reading “Asghar Out” at the club’s last two away matches at Kilmarnock and Hearts.

The ire comes after United failed to sign a striker on deadline day, while allowing Tony Watt to join St Mirren on loan.

It leaves the Tangerines looking light in the final third, albeit Asghar has stated his belief that the squad at Tannadice is “strong”.

Nobody is more unhappy with how we came out of the window than myself”

Vehement critics also point to the ill-fated 10-week reign of Jack Ross, United’s current position at the foot of the Premiership and the failure to attain any compensation for Lewis Neilson’s move to Hearts during a testing eight months for the club.

And Asghar has been a lightning rod for protests, responding: “I would say to the supporters: Vent all you want at me. I’m a big boy. But I want the best for the club and hurt just as much as they do.”

Frustration

Choosing to address United’s transfer window on United’s club TV, he touched upon Watt’s exit, the failure to sign a striker, “cheap” criticism of head coach Liam Fox and those recent, very visible protests.

Tony Asghar
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS

“The team is bottom of the league so I understand the frustration,” said Asghar.

“We’ve had some very good performances since the World Cup. We’ve seen that the team is strong and we have a load of very good players. But I do understand that they are venting.

“Fans at this club do have an opportunity to speak up. We have the DUSG (Dundee United Supporters Group) meeting coming up later this month; the AGM later this month; the owner (Mark Ogren) is going to be over.

“There will be time to discuss what their issues are.

“Personally, it’s always disappointing when someone is putting your name on a banner but I do look at that and say: ‘If I’m the problem, then they are keeping it away from anyone else at the club.’ I take that on board and on the chin.

“It gives me a challenge to get things right and get the ship steering again.”

The Asghar out banner unveiled at Rugby Park.
A banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

He added: “I will say that there have been a number of fans to contact me and give me support personally but I can’t disagree and say there shouldn’t be some form of venting. Sometimes it doesn’t help the players and gives the opposition an advantage.”

‘Nobody is more unhappy’

United allowed a swathe of players to depart on loan during January, with defender Loick Ayina the club’s only loan signing from Huddersfield Town.

Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS

“Nobody is more unhappy with how we came out of the window than myself,” continued Asghar.

“We are a different level of club now, where we are trying to sign targets who are potentially on a financial scale we can’t reach, because of the quality we are trying to bring in. There are other clubs in competitive measures with us for these players.

“Unfortunately, we hit the bar with a few — but that’s the way it goes.

“If you look at any club in Scotland — or the UK — then trying to get a striker in during the window was difficult.

“For me, it’s very disappointing. We never stop, though. We are consistently looking to see who we can bring in.”

That perhaps poses the question: Why allow Tony Watt — a proven deputy to Steven Fletcher — leave?

Asghar hints that the former Celtic and Hearts forward would not have been content with a bit-part role.

Tony Watt joined St Mirren on deadline day.
Tony Watt joined St Mirren on deadline day. Image: SNS

“One of the big things was: Why did we let a striker go out (Tony Watt) on loan and didn’t replace him? I’ve heard people say it was a gamble,” continued Asghar.

“The reality is that if a player is here and he isn’t getting game-time, then we have to make a conscious decision for the good of the group. Tony wanted to go and play football and he wasn’t getting that here.

“We had to make a decision near the last day of the window.”

‘Cheap’ Liam Fox criticism

Asghar cited the performances of Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett — the latter now facing a spell out with a hamstring injury — as evidence of United’s depth, while he believes there are a cluster of young players ready to make their mark.

And he is adamant boss Fox is the right man to lead the Terrors out of trouble, railing against suggestions he was the “easy” appointment after Jack Ross departed last August.

“That is a cheap thing to say and I think the same thing was said when Tam Courts became the manager,” continued Asghar. “People said that was the easy option.

“When we’ve built a squad of players in the eyes of the manager who bought them — and we have one of the coaching staff who brought them here, and doesn’t need radical change — I think that’s a smarter move.

“You look at Foxy’s CV and, although he hasn’t managed (in the Premiership) before, he has been on the coaching staff for two top-six finishes at the last two clubs he’s been at; Livingston and Dundee United.

“Supporters can vent at me — this is a big club and we all want the same thing — but we need to stick to the process and have a belief we can get out of the position we are in. We have some very, very good players and very, very good people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Edwards was dismissed in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from…
Gentle giant Billy Thomson signs autographs for young United fans
Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
Niskanen
4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep…
Fletcher was heartened despite defeat in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher 'didn't leave the house' after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United…
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented