Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close

A Perthshire floristry business is to close its doors after just over five years.

Rosie Burgon founded the business, which grows more than 40 varieties from its sites at Errol and Glencarse, in 2017.

It produced environmentally-friendly flowers for the public and florists, including wedding bouquets.

In late-2020, it was one of two Tayside firms featured in a nationwide advertising campaign for accountancy software Quickbooks.

But a change in personal circumstances has led Rosie to closing the business.

‘I need some time out’, says owner

She announced the news in a video posted on Instagram.

She said: “I am closing Scottish Cut Flowers after thinking long and hard about it. I will be selling off all plants and stock.

“Briefly the reason why, if you care to know, is that as a sole trader my personal and professional lives are completely interwound.

“My private life changed drastically at the end of 2021.

“After thinking long and hard, I felt like my professional life needed to change as well.

“I need a bit of time out to re-evaluate and decide what I want to do next.

“As a result, Scottish Cut Flowers will be closing.”

Rosie did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

She urged anyone interested to get in touch regarding the closing down sale. The businesswoman also hopes to see former customers return for one final purchase.

She added: “It would be lovely to know that some of my plants had gone to previous customers, maybe even brides who had those flowers in their bouquets.”

And she thanked everyone for their support.

In another post, this time on Facebook, Rosie wrote: “I wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me over the last six or seven years to make my dream a reality.”

Perthshire firm’s customers react

Customers also expressed their disappointment on social media.

One said: “Good luck Rosie. Personal life always the most important thing.”

Another wrote: “Loved seeing your business thrive. Excited to see what you’ll achieve next.”

And a third added: “Congratulations on everything you achieved with Scottish Cut Flowers Rosie.

“Wishing you the very best in your next adventure.”