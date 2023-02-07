Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close

By Gavin Harper
February 7 2023, 12.59pm Updated: February 7 2023, 4.27pm
Rosie Burgon, who runs Scottish Cut Flowers.
Rosie Burgon, who runs Scottish Cut Flowers.

A Perthshire floristry business is to close its doors after just over five years.

Rosie Burgon founded the business, which grows more than 40 varieties from its sites at Errol and Glencarse, in 2017.

It produced environmentally-friendly flowers for the public and florists, including wedding bouquets.

In late-2020, it was one of two Tayside firms featured in a nationwide advertising campaign for accountancy software Quickbooks.

But a change in personal circumstances has led Rosie to closing the business.

‘I need some time out’, says owner

She announced the news in a video posted on Instagram.

She said: “I am closing Scottish Cut Flowers after thinking long and hard about it. I will be selling off all plants and stock.

“Briefly the reason why, if you care to know, is that as a sole trader my personal and professional lives are completely interwound.

Scottish Cut Flowers has two sites including this walled garden at Errol.
Scottish Cut Flowers has two sites including this walled garden at Errol.

“My private life changed drastically at the end of 2021.

“After thinking long and hard, I felt like my professional life needed to change as well.

“I need a bit of time out to re-evaluate and decide what I want to do next.

“As a result, Scottish Cut Flowers will be closing.”

Rosie did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

She urged anyone interested to get in touch regarding the closing down sale. The businesswoman also hopes to see former customers return for one final purchase.

She added: “It would be lovely to know that some of my plants had gone to previous customers, maybe even brides who had those flowers in their bouquets.”

And she thanked everyone for their support.

In another post, this time on Facebook, Rosie wrote: “I wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me over the last six or seven years to make my dream a reality.”

Perthshire firm’s customers react

Customers also expressed their disappointment on social media.

One said: “Good luck Rosie. Personal life always the most important thing.”

Another wrote: “Loved seeing your business thrive. Excited to see what you’ll achieve next.”

And a third added: “Congratulations on everything you achieved with Scottish Cut Flowers Rosie.

“Wishing you the very best in your next adventure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
