FAN VIEW: Motherwell are there for the taking and we may as well call it the ‘Raith Rovers Cup’ if we beat Dundee

By Craig Cairns
February 7 2023, 1.00pm Updated: February 7 2023, 4.34pm
Raith Rovers fan view Picture shows; Raith Rovers players celebrate their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Queen's Park.
Raith Rovers knocked out Queen's Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers take a hard-earned break from league action with a cup double-header this week.

Rovers go into both matches as underdogs but have already knocked out three Championship sides ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final versus Dundee on Wednesday.

Ian Murray will be missing a number of players for the clash at Dens Park but his squad should be in better shape come the weekend when they host Premiership side Motherwell in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Rovers are on a 10-match unbeaten run and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the next round of both competitions

Raith Rovers players.
Rovers are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport caught up with Rovers supporter Scott Fleming ahead of a huge week for the Kirkcaldy club.

No great expectations

I joked at the start of the season that Ian Murray was going to be this great manager. I think it was because we’d lost John McGlynn and everybody was panicking about who we were going to get.

He was one of the names I was comfortable with being Rovers manager and when he was confirmed I thought it was a good appointment.

Murray has us about where I’d expect us to be at this stage, fighting out for the play-off spots, but this week we have the chance to really make our mark in the cups.

We’re in good form and Saturday’s win was a good example of the character of the squad under the manager.

We played the conditions whereas usually we just blame the conditions and I was pretty impressed with how we turned the game around after going behind.

I wouldn’t say I have any expectations going into this week but we know that in both games we’ve got quite a good chance.

It’s not like Motherwell are in fine form or anything – their fans are not happy with how they are playing and want to change the manager.

I’m hoping we’ve got them at a good time – especially given it is a home draw – and I definitely think we’re one of the upsets on the cards this round.

On Wednesday at Dens, Dundee will be strong but we’ve done well to get to the semis, only playing Championship opposition during the run.

If we get through to the final they may as well name it the ‘Raith Rovers Cup’ because the run we’ve been on in the last decade in this competition is ridiculous.

