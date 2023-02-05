3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s side chase play-off and cup glory after Arbroath win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s side chase play-off and cup glory after Arbroath win

By Ewan Smith
February 5 2023, 12.30pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is delighted with his side's win at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers travelled to Arbroath on Saturday knowing defeat could haul them into a relegation battle.

But with a battling second half performance the Fifers completed a convincing comeback to claim a crucial 2-1 win.

Strikes from Scott Brown and Connor McBride extended their unbeaten run to ten games and puts Raith right in the play-off mix.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to witness Raith’s win and here are three talking points:

Courageous captain Scott Brown

Scott Brown was made captain by Ian Murray despite only arriving in the summer on a free transfer from Peterhead.

But while he must feel pressure to lead from the front so early into his Rovers career, the former St Johnstone star is delivering.

Forget his stunning leveller, we’ll get to that in a minute.

Scott Brown netted a stunning strike at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Brown’s second half performance epitomised the spirited fightback Raith needed to win here.

He rolled his sleeves up, got stuck in and made Arbroath chase him.

And, then, when it mattered most he delivered with a moment of real quality.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is not shy of rolling out the superlatives but when he’s using it to praise an opponent, you need to listen.

Campbell described Brown’s strike as ‘world class’ and the 18-yard screamer was certainly top drawer.

Connor McBride seizes Raith Rovers chance

Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride.
Connor McBride is determined to make an impact for Ian Murray at Raith Rovers. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

Ian Murray is at pains to point out that his January cutbacks can be a positive.

Murray has trimmed back his squad by releasing six and bringing in two.

And one player who may have feared the axe is Connor McBride, who has only started once in the Championship this term.

But after a pep talk with Murray, McBride is very much in his manager’s thoughts.

Murray was full of praise for McBride over how he responded to the tete-a-tete.

Scoring a winner at Arbroath, isn’t such a bad way to underline your determination to win a place in the team.

Cup runs can drive Raith on

Raith are almost safe from automatic relegation.

Their 15 point cushion from Hamilton is likely to be insurmountable. Even the 12 point advantage over Arbroath looks too much at this stage.

Now they can really start to pull together the results they need to push for the promotion play-offs as they sit level with fourth-place Partick Thistle.

But before that, Raith can enjoy a break in the cups.

Raith Rovers star Liam Dick wants to win the SPFL Trust Trophy again. Image: SNS.

They have a chance to defend their SPFL Trust Trophy as they face Dundee in the semi-final in midweek.

Then they host Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

And with Murray’s men building up a head of steam, you wouldn’t bet against them causing an upset against a struggling Well side.

