Who is and isn’t available for Raith Rovers’ cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?

Raith Rovers navigated their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win over Queen’s Park with just 12 outfield players.

On Wednesday they will be lining up in the semi-final versus Dundee in a similar situation due to a combination of fresh injuries and ineligibility.

Things may have looked a little better had Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan not hobbled off at the same time in the recent Scottish Championship win over Arbroath.

Both have minor hamstring issues and will miss the trip to Dens Park.

Their chances of making Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Premiership outfit Motherwell are better, though Gullan looks more likely to make it than Vaughan.

Other missing players

Ross Matthews is still out and Ethan Ross was a doubt for Arbroath at the weekend but didn’t make the match-day squad.

The club is being careful with Ross’ recovery from a pelvic issue and the player recently had an injection.

Barring any midweek catastrophes Ian Murray‘s squad is looking in much better shape as the club prepares to host Motherwell on Saturday.

As well as fitness issues, a few players will miss one or both of the matches due to being cup-tied.

Hearts loanee Scott McGill is ineligible for both having turned out for Hearts under-20s in the SPFL Trust Trophy and coming off the bench for Kelty Hearts in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Greig Young will also miss Wednesday night. He is cup-tied from his loan earlier in the season at Elgin City but will be available for Motherwell.

Latest recruit William Akio could be in line for a start versus Dundee due to the absence of Vaughan and Gullan.

However, Akio will not be available for Saturday after playing 45 minutes in the Scottish Cup for parent club Ross County versus Hamilton in the previous round of the competition.