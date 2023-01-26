Raith Rovers manager gives injury updates on several stars with squad ‘much healthier’ now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a couple of recent matches where he barely had a sub to choose from, Ian Murray now has much more depth to his squad.

The Raith Rovers manager named just two outfield substitutes in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy win over Queen’s Park.

There was also the draw with Dundee where Murray had no senior defenders or midfielders to call on in a second half which was demanding some fresh legs.

Both results are part of the current eight-match unbeaten run.

Scott McGill, who Murray worked with at Airdrieonians, has signed on loan from Hearts after a frustrating spell at Kelty Hearts and could make his debut versus Inverness on Saturday.

He was cup-tied for the recent win over Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup which saw Sam Stanton and Kieran Ngwenya make their return from injury as substitutes.

Right-back Ross Millen, meanwhile, returns from suspension.

Really happy

“We’re much healthier now,” said Murray.

“There are no injuries from the other night, so we’re looking pretty strong in terms of depth and quality now.

“We’re really happy, especially with the shape we’ve been for a while.”

Stanton and Ngwenya have both recovered from knee injuries and are “getting slowly up to speed”.

“We thought both of them were worse at first, which is really good news and a slice of luck,” added Murray.

The club are being more careful with winger Ethan Ross who has a pelvic injury and last month had an injection.

“Ethan has had a stop-start season,” continued the Raith boss. “It’s best that we get Ethan completely right.

“He’s got a decent length left on his contract, it’s not as if Ethan needs to rush anything.

“Ethan has an injury there that I know about – I’ve had similar.

“It’s a part of your body where it’s hard to rest it and it’s severely irritable.”

No timeline on Matthews

Another player Rovers have to be careful with is club captain Ross Matthews.

The midfielder made a brief return in September before suffering a setback to his toe injury.

There is no timeline for his return after he had another operation five or six weeks ago.

“He’s still had a bit of pain,” said Murray. “It’s frustrating for Ross, we’ve really missed him this season.”

Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith Rovers into next round https://t.co/YnFQY5yaTR pic.twitter.com/MajwIYYKv2 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 25, 2023

Saturday’s opponents have had their own injury crisis which saw them go on a run of nine Championship matches without a win.

They followed that up with 10 goals in two wins over Cove Rangers and Arbroath and a draw with league leaders Queen’s Park.

“I think it’s no coincidence that every team when they’ve had injuries they go on a bit of a downward spiral because the depth just isn’t there for most teams in this league.

“I really like Inverness, I think they’re a really good team. Saturday will be two good footballing teams.”