4 Raith Rovers talking points as dominant first half not enough to overcome Dundee

Raith Rovers were fully deserving of their point after a frantic 1-1 draw against Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Rovers lost the first two matches between the sides this season but were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes under the lights at Stark’s Park.

Aidan Connolly put Rovers ahead late in the first half – the winger’s 14th goal of the season, his ninth in the Championship.

Jordan McGhee equalised after Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was forced into a triple-sub at half-time.

Courier Sport looks at a few of the talking points.

Early dominance

Raith made an excellent start to the game, creating a number of opportunities.

Scott Brown fired an early warning shot and from there until half-time it was the home side that dominated with some excellent passages of play.

They were eventually rewarded as the game edged towards half-time when Connolly nipped in at the back post to finish off Liam Dick’s low cross.

Though a bit closer than his other goals it was still in that inside right channel that he thrives in.

Magnificent MacDonald

Ian Murray had his goalkeeper – who has played through injury at times – to thank for the point.

Jamie MacDonald was called into action after a quiet first half.

Bowyer was forced into making three substitutions and one of those, Alex Jakubiak, was presented with an excellent opportunity seconds after the break.

MacDonald spread himself to block the shot and it set the tone for his second-half performance – though he was left helpless for the goal.

Good football

The results haven’t always been there but Raith have largely played very good football this season.

This match was no different – though there were huge parts of the second half where they had to battle.

Even buried among that second-half pressure was a beautifully crafted move down the right.

And in the final stages, just before Brown’s effort was cleared off the line, was another free-flowing passage.

Lack of depth

Murray tried to hold out as long as possible before making a change with Dundee increasing the pressure on his side at 1-0.

They eventually caved when McGhee headed in the equaliser.

With Sam Stanton and Kieran Ngwenya missing – and the recent recall of Connor O’Riordan – he only had youth to call on for the defensive and midfield areas.