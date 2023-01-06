Ian Murray ‘tremendously proud’ of threadbare Raith Rovers side after draw with Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray was full of praise for his side after a well-deserved point versus Dundee – especially under the circumstances.

The Raith Rovers manager has been working with a waver-thin squad recently as injuries mount.

Nevertheless they dominated the first half against a Dundee side second in the Scottish Championship.

Aidan Connolly gave Raith the lead seven minutes before half-time, capping off a dominant first half.

A lack of depth made it difficult to stem the flow of Dundee second-half pressure and eventually Jordan McGhee headed in a 78th-minute equaliser.

The Rovers manager thought a draw was a fair result. “In the first half we were very dominant,” he said.

“We played very well. We were good all over the park – one wee blip to let them in on goal, that was it.

“We controlled the game but second half, we give credit to Dundee, because they have to change it.”

‘That’s the quality they have’

Murray’s counterpart Gary Bowyer was afforded the luxury of a triple-substitution at half-time.

The Raith boss tried to hold out as long as possible but was lacking any reinforcements in the very areas they needed to freshen up to stop the Dundee onslaught.

Sam Stanton and Kieran Ngwenya were added to the injury list ahead of this game while goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald continues to play through injury.

“[Dundee have] got good squad depth, good players and a draw as probably a fair result,” added Murray.

“The calibre of subs that came on, that’s the quality that they have.

“We’re not too disappointed. The players are slightly frustrated but I couldn’t have asked for more from them.

“They had to do the dirty side of it as well.

“We got into some great positions, the final ball let us down sometimes but the understanding and willingness was there.

“It’s probably a game at the start of the season we would have lost.

“It’s now five undefeated after a really tough spell with low numbers in the squad.”

Stanton and Ngwenya will have scans on Monday before discovering the extent of their injuries.