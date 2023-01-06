Gary Bowyer says Dundee ‘were poo’ in their first half at Raith Rovers but hails spirited second half response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer hailed the spirit of his Dundee side after an “unacceptable” first-half showing in a 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers.

The Dark Blues followed up Monday’s 4-2 home defeat to Arbroath with a lacklustre first 45 at Stark’s Park.

And they deservedly trailed through Aidan Connolly’s 38th-minute strike.

But three subs and a change of system at half-time saw the Dark Blues spark into life with heavy pressure eventually bringing about an equaliser.

Jordan McGhee rose highest in the area to head in with 11 minutes to go to earn his side a point.

However, Bowyer was far from happy at the first-half showing from his side.

“The first half wasn’t acceptable from us but second half we had a right good go,” he said.

“It was the classic game of two halves.

“For want of a better word we were poo first half.

“We made the triple substitution and it paid dividends for us.

“We have a wonderful opportunity at the start of the second half, we hit the post and had countless corners.

“We should do better with one or two chances but the spirit and fight deserves an enormous amount of credit.”

‘We couldn’t pass it to each other’

Raith Rovers were well deserving of their lead in the opening half with Dundee reduced to long balls up to frontman Zak Rudden.

They did have a golden chance to open the scoring when Paul McMullan raced onto a defensive header by Brad Spencer but rolled the ball past the post.

And Bowyer was clear with what needed to change for his side in the second period.

“We couldn’t pass it to each other,” he added.

“If we were at a kids party playing pass the parcel there would have been a lot of kids crying because we couldn’t pass it to each other.

“It doesn’t matter what system you play, if you can’t control it and pass to a team-mate then you will struggle.

“But they turned it around second half for sure.”

The draw leaves Dundee one point behind leaders Queen’s Park who travel to Cove Rangers on Saturday.