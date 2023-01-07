Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

By Kieran Webster
January 7 2023, 5.43am
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Thousands more people have visited Perth Leisure Pool during the closure of Dundee’s Olympia centre.

The main swimming pools in Dundee have been shut since October 2021 after several issues were discovered with fixtures and fittings in the £33 million facility.

It is set to remain closed for repairs until late 2023.

Perth visitor numbers up

The Courier can now reveal how figures show visitor numbers are up at Perth Leisure Pool last year, compared with the three full years pre-Covid.

More than 303,000 people visited the centre between January and November 2022.

That is more than the full-year totals for each of 2017 (264,100), 2018 (289,187) and 2019 (279,507).

The 2022 summer months in particular were busier than normal for Perth Leisure Pool.

It followed a significant downturn in numbers in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and then a prolonged closure due to flooding issues caused by storm damage.

Both councillors and officials have linked the upturn in numbers at Perth to the Olympia’s closure.

Olympia closure ‘main reason’

Councillor Steven Carr, who sits on the board of Live Active Leisure – which runs Perth Leisure Pool – told The Courier: “Figures are up and it’s probably no small thanks to Olympia in Dundee being shut.

“It’s probably the main reason, it seems people must be coming over from Dundee to swim.

“We think a lot of people have come over who previously wouldn’t have.

The Olympia in Dundee has been shut since October 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have a fantastic pool in Perth and people seem to be enjoying it going by the figures.

“Hopefully, even when the situation at the Olympia is sorted, people will still want to stay.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the ongoing Olympia closure means money is leaving the city.

Dundonians ‘spending their money elsewhere’

He said: “The impact of the Olympia closure on the local economy is an underexplored part of this dreadful story.

“Dundonians and people from outside the city travelling to Dundee were spending their money in Dundee and contributing to the local economy. Now that money is being spent elsewhere.

“There should be a proper reckoning of the economic impact of the closures.”

However, not all custom is being lost from Dundee.

Data obtained by The Courier also shows a rise in people using Lochee swimming pool – the other main public facility in the city.

More people have also visited Lochee swimming pool. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Nearly 6,000 people visited the centre in August last year – double the number in the same month in 2019 – with higher numbers also recorded throughout the rest of 2022.

The Olympia attracted up to 45,000 visitors a month at its peak.

Calls for a public inquiry into the Olympia’s closure have been turned down – with city leaders keen to draw a line under the saga.

Perth bosses ‘delighted’ at rise in numbers

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “Perth Leisure Pool was closed for an extended period of time due to both Covid and flooding.

“Therefore, when we reopened in October 2021 we did see an increase in users, especially during holiday periods.

“Customers definitely missed Perth Leisure Pool while it was closed, and we are delighted to see that this is reflected in the recent visitor numbers.”

