Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022

By Claire Warrender
January 7 2023, 5.50am
Val McDermid is Fife libraries most popular author
Author Val McDermid's 1979 was borrowed more than any other book in 2022.

Fife bestselling author Val McDermid is thrilled to have nailed the top spot in a list of the region’s most-borrowed library books of 2022.

The Kirkcaldy-born queen of crime’s novel 1979 was loaned 425 times during the year.

And it beat Jack Reacher author Lee Child and Richard Osman’s million-selling The Thursday Murder Club to top the Fife libraries’ fiction list.

Val McDermid topped Fife libraries most-borrowed books list
Val McDermid. Image: Little Brown.

Val McDermid has sold more than 11 million books in 30 languages during her 35-year writing career.

And 1979 is the first in a new series featuring journalist Allie Burns.

McDermid’s Still Life, the last in the hugely-popular Karen Pirie series, also made the top five most-borrowed list.

Val McDermid ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’

The award-winning author’s love of reading was sparked by days spent at Kirkcaldy central library, across the road from her childhood home.

And she is famously still a huge supporter of public libraries.

Val McDermid has written 46 novels. Image: Shutterstock.

She said she was delighted her books were now being enjoyed by today’s library-goers.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to top the charts in Fife libraries,” she said.

“I’ll never lose sight of the debt I owe public libraries in the kingdom.

“They showed me that books offered worlds that were different to mine.

“They gave me dreams and the means to make them come true.

“It’s great that they’re still doing that.”

Top five adult fiction books

The Fife libraries service has revealed their top five adult fiction, non-fiction and children’s books of 2022.

In fiction, 1979 is closely followed by Better Off Dead by Lee Child, whose protagonist Jack Reacher featured in a blockbuster movie starring Tom Cruise.

It was borrowed 417 times.

Val McDermid had Fife libraries’ most popular fiction book.

Meanwhile, it was a tie for third place between Scottish author William McIlvanney and Richard Osman, with 386 loans each.

And Val McDermid’s Still Life was loaned 383 times.

Top five non-fiction books

And another Fifer topped the Fife libraries’ non-fiction chart.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s Fife: A History From Earliest Times To Present Day was loaned 149 times.

The five most-borrowed non-fiction books from Fife libraries in 2022.

Mr Brown, who also grew up in Kirkcaldy, was beaten to the top spot in 2021 by Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

However, the former First Lady took second place last year.

Also popular in non-fiction were This Much Is True, an autobiography by actress Miriam Margolyes, and The Salt Path by Winn Raynor.

Kate Allinson’s Pinch of Nom recipe book came in fifth.

Top five children’s books

Former children’s laureate Julia Donaldson proved her enduring appeal with two books in the top five, The Scarecrow’s Wedding and The Gruffalo.

However, she was pipped to the top spot by Ed Vere’s Max At Night.

The list of the most-borrowed children’s books in Fife.

Also on the list of popular children’s books last year were Tip Tip Dig Dig by Emma Garcia and Fife Minutes To Bed! by Richard Dungworth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
Fife Coastal Path at Pittenweem. Image: Jack Gillon
50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's…
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
Lumphinnans Road near Main Street in Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lochgelly
The Scarborough Muir Group wants to breathe new life into Dalgety Bay.
Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police
The community council had hoped to improve Balbirnie Park. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
All members quit Markinch Community Council in row over park improvements
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Forfar news, Cheryl Peebles story, CR0040440, Jane Oliphant celebrates her 100th birthday today at Windyedge Cottage care home ,Forfar, with son John and daughter inlaw Susan, friday 6th January..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Wartime Morse code instructor Jane Oliphant, from Fife, marks 100th birthday in her Forfar…
Results Gym has venues in X.Image: Shutterstock.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper's car stolen from East Neuk driveway
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented