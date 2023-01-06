4 Dundee talking points as late Jordan McGhee goal earns point at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second-half surge from Dundee earned a point on the road at Raith Rovers.

A much-improved display after the break, however, didn’t yield the three points the Dark Blues needed to return to the top of the Championship.

The hosts started very much the better side with Dundee below-par but, despite that, it was the visitors who should have been in front after 33 minutes when Paul McMullan raced clear of the defence.

The in-form attacker, however, rolled the ball wide of the post.

Rovers got the lead their first half had deserved as Aidan Connolly knocked home from close range on 37 minutes.

Half-time changes sparked life into Gary Bowyer’s side and they eventually made the pressure count as Jordan McGhee headed in for 1-1 after 79 minutes.

They couldn’t find a winner, however, and they remain in second spot with the rest of the Championship to play on Saturday.

Changes

After suffering a surprise home defeat to Arbroath last time out, Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer unsurprisingly made sizeable changes to his team.

Shaun Byrne was back in from the start and joined by Max Anderson in midfield as Fin Robertson dropped to the bench and Ben Williamson sat out suspended.

Tyler French returned to the starting XI as Bowyer also changed system.

It was a return to the back three that had worked so well throughout their recent run of form.

But it didn’t work in the first half and was immediately binned at the break.

It was 4-3-3 for the second period with three subs thrown on for good measure – Cillian Sheridan was now frontman with Alex Jakubiak and Paul McMullan either side.

Luke McCowan, too, came on with Byrne, Zak Rudden and French making way.

Immediately it made a difference as Dundee created a chance within 34 seconds of the restart, Jamie MacDonald making a great stop to deny McCowan.

Game of two halves

That heralded a far better second half from the Dark Blues.

There wasn’t much competition from the first period but there was far more intent about the team after the break.

That chance was followed up by a McCowan effort that even goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald thought had beaten him.

The ball, though, bounced off the inside of the post and straight into the goalie’s arms.

Anderson fired one wide on 68 minutes before Ryan Sweeney saw a header tipped over.

Pressure was building and building and eventually paid off when McGhee headed home with 11 minutes to go.

They couldn’t find a winner, though, and had Sweeney to thank in stoppage time as he cleared off the line with Adam Legzdins beaten.

Cammy Kerr

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr led out his boyhood team for what would normally be a run-of-the-mill league fixture.

It was far from that, however, as the defender hit a major milestone in his career.

Kerr has now played 250 times for the Dark Blues in his testimonial season and the captain’s armband was a fitting gesture.

More importantly, though, he’s having a strong campaign and he showed that at Stark’s Park.

It was a typical Cammy Kerr performance full of running and desire but he added quality as well in creating the equaliser.

A tantalising cross was eagerly gobbled up by McGhee for 1-1.

Rob-bed of a striker?

Zach Robinson was due to be in the Dundee squad for this one – instead he’ll be joining the AFC Wimbledon team at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

He hasn’t been involved since November 19 anyway due to injury and illness.

However, his departure is a major blow to the Dark Blues.

This was a chance for the likes of Rudden, Sheridan and Jakubiak to show they can cope without the big striker.

Rudden had a quiet first-half and was replaced while Sheridan and Jakubiak looked bright and made a big difference second half.

But neither have scored since September and that didn’t change tonight.

A replacement for Robinson is surely needed for the Dark Blues to get back to the top of the table.